Coming off an instant classic road win over Gardendale (Alabama), the Calhoun Yellow Jackets traveled to Canton Friday night to take on Creekview.
Coming into the game, the winless 6-A Region 6 Grizzlies had lost a pair of road games to Cambridge and Hillgrove. Calhoun would scratch out a comeback 26-21 road win to move to 2-1 on the season and keeping Creekview winless on the year.
Calhoun got the ball first to start the game, working their way down to the Creekview 28 yard line in a drive that ended with a 40-yard field goal from Sergio Sanchez – putting the Jackets up 3-0, eating just under 5:00 off the clock.
The Grizzlies moved the ball well on their first drive, eventually scoring on a 3-yard touchdown on the ground from their fullback. Creekview, however, missed the extra point to make it 6-3 at the 3:46 mark in the first.
Calhoun started the next drive, taking the kickoff to their own 27 yard line, later scoring on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Trey Townsend to Caden Williams. An extra point from Sanchez gave the Jackets the lead back at 10-6, with just over 1:30 left in the first.
On their next drive, Creekview quickly answered with a 53 yard touchdown pass from Austin Guest to Camden Lusk. The extra point made it 13-10 Grizzlies.
Calhoun picked up some yards on their next drive, but eventually turned it over on downs in Creekview territory.
Creekview took advantage on their next drive with an Isaac Hubert touchdown and a two-point conversion, making it 21-10 Grizzlies at the 5:19 mark in the second.
Keeping the momentum, Creekview recovered an onside kick at Calhoun’s 46 yard line to start yet another drive, but Calhoun would finally get a stop and get the ball back with about 2:00 left in the half.
The Jackets would cut the deficit just before the half on a first down 65-yard post pattern pass from Townsend to Jax Bishop who broke a tackle at the 15 yard line and hit paydirt. Sanchez added the extra point to make it 21-17 Creekview at the 1:53 mark.
Kicker Sanchez was injured by a hit on the next kickoff away from the ball, leaving the field before the half. Calhoun would force a Creekview punt with 0:09 left in the half, and take it to the locker room still down 21-17.
Creekview got the ball to start the second half, and started with a block in the back call against the Grizzlies, starting the drive at their own 13. Calhoun forced a punt on the drive with the rain beginning to come down in Cherokee County.
Calhoun moved the ball well on their next drive, and the Jackets would go for it on 4th down and 2 at the Creekview 8. Emaree Winston picked up a 1st down and goal with a short catch. Townsent then snuck it into the endzone to put the Jackets up 23-21 with just over 6:30 left in the third after a missed extra point.
Creekview’s next drive was plagued with holding penalties, then an offensive pass interference call on 3rd down and 22 to force a Grizzlies punt. A holding call against Calhoun on the return gave the Jackets the ball back at their own 10.
A few big pass plays got the ball moving well for the Jackets on their next drive to bring the third quarter to a close. The Jackets got all the way down to the Creekview 5, but the Grizzlies defense held strong, leading to a Calhoun field goal from Carlos Lopez. That extended the Calhoun lead to 26-21 at the 6:23 mark in the fourth.
Creekview had trouble getting yardage once they got past mid field on their next drive, and Calhoun had a chance to all but put the game away with a 4th and 6 at the 47 with 3:12 left, but the Jackets got tagged with a pass interference call, giving the Grizzlies a first down.
Later in the drive, Kelly Wells got a big backfield tackle for the Jackets, then Makadan Griffin and Christian Smith applied pressure on the next pass play to bring up 4th and 9 with 1:33 left in the game. On the next pass play, a dropped ball would give it back to Calhoun.
With Calhoun’s Townsend taking a knee in victory formation, Creekview defenders hit the quarterback to pick up a personal foul to help Calhoun run the clock out, sealing the win.
“I’m super proud of them,” Head Coach Clay Stephenson said after the game. “I knew it was going to be a dog fight, but I told them ‘just win baby’ and that’s all we’re trying to do.”
Stephenson said he was happy with the effort his team and the Calhoun faithful gave through the rain and wind.
“They played hard the whole night and really got the crowd into it,” he said.
Calhoun returns home to Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium Friday, Sept. 10 as the Yellow Jackets host 4-A Region 7 Cedartown.