Call it Thursday Night Lights.
In big cities and towns across America, where multiple schools share one stadium, high school football on Thursday is pretty common.
But it is a bit of a novelty in Calhoun with the Yellow Jackets taking on Cedartown this Thursday night at Phil Reeve Stadium in a rescheduled game after Covid-19 issues forced the teams to postpone their originally scheduled game on Friday, September 3rd.
Head coach Clay Stephenson said his team is just glad to be playing in what was originally an open date week.
“It is different and it’s still tough with the short week, but we’re adjusting,” Stephenson said. “There are a lot of things as coaches that we do on Monday that this week we did on Sunday and there’s a little more pressure on the coaches and the players because everything’s moved up 24 hours, but I got a lot of faith in my players that we’ll be ready. And yeah, i do think once the first whistle blows and the (hits) start flying, everyone will forget it’s Thursday.”
The game is the Yellow Jackets’ final tune-up before 5-A Region 7 action begins Friday night with a home date against Hiram and Stevenson said it will be a good barometer for his team going into the games that really count.
“We wish we had played them on the night we were supposed to play them, but we know they have a very good football team, “ Stevenson said. “We know it will be a good test for us and it’ll be another opportunity to help us get ready for Region. We’ve played real well the last couple of weeks and we’d like to keep that momentum going by playing another good game going into our Region schedule.”
The Bulldogs, who play in 4-A Region 7, are currently 3-0 on the year and 1-0 in their league. They have given up just one touchdown in those three games and outscored their opponents, 84-10, so far this year.
They began the year with a hard-fought 7-3 victory over Alpharetta Denmark before covid issues forced them to go three weeks between games. But the long layoff hardly affected them as they bounced back with a 35-7 romp over Douglasville New Manchester and then clobbered Heard County 42-0 Friday night to start their region schedule.
“They are an outstanding football team, “ Stephenson said. “They’re strong. They’re physical. They’re fast. Offensively, they’ve got a lot of playmakers and a lot of good speed at the skill positions. Defensively, they break on the football really fast and have a lot of fast people that get to the football in a hurry. So this will be a big test for us and we’re going to have our hands full with a team that has a lot of great athletes and good speed and no real weaknesses. But it’s an opportunity for us to go out and play and showcase our abilities and I know we’re all looking forward to the opportunity.”
The Yellow Jackets come into the game running downhill, having put 56 points on the board in consecutive weeks while allowing just 26 in one-sided victories over Ridgeland and Woodstock.
And in their road win over Woodstock last week, they scored all of their points in the first half before Stevenson and his staff began inserting all their younger players, who have now seen extensive second-half varsity duty the last two weeks.
“It was a good night for us, “ Stevenson said. “We had some explosive plays and a couple of one-play drives. We weren’t quite sure what to expect because we had never played there before, but the players handled their new setting very well and we were ready to go from the opening kick on both sides of the ball.
“We got everyone into the game and I thought everyone we put in the game did some good things which you’re always hoping to see. So we were very pleased with it. I thought the kids came out ready to play from the opening whistle and that is what we want to see out of our guys.”
Just seven days after scoring 56 points against Ridgeland, they did the same thing to Woodstock with eight first-half touchdowns and eight first-half extra points.
“We had a lot of different guys making plays for us and that’s always good to see, “ Stephenson said. “Two weeks ago, we had nine or 10 different guys catch passes and last week, we had seven or eight different people catch passes so our quarterbacks are doing a nice job of spreading it around and getting a lot of people involved and we feel like we’ve got a lot of people who can make plays with the ball in their hands and it’s good to see exactly that happening.”
Calhoun set the tone for the night right off the bat, taking the opening kickoff 65 yards on just six plays to draw first blood.
Picking up four first downs on their first four snaps,
The Jackets traveled to the Woodstock 3. A Wolverine offsides call got them even closer before senior Caden Williams finished it with a 1-yard touchdown run. Sergio Sanchez began the kickers’ 8-for-8 night with the first extra point and exactly 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
Woodstock ran three plays and went nowhere and then at a high snap on fourth down, giving Calhoun the ball at the Wolverine one. Senior quarterback Christian Lewis capped off the first of three one-play scoring drives the visitors would have in the first half with a 1-yard touchdown run and Calhoun doubles its lead to 14-0.
The home team had to punt away its next ownership but on first down, Calhoun fumbled and Woodstock recovered to get the football at the Yellow Jacket 27. They moved four yards in three plays and then nailed a 40-yard field goal at the midway point of the first period, cutting the deficit to 14 — 3.
Calhoun would quickly dash their hopes, though, with one more touchdown in the first quarter and then a 35-point second period.
A nice kickoff return out near Midfield set them up in great shape for their next ownership. Williams ran for 22 yards on the first play of the series and then took a screen pass 27 more on the second to put the yellow jackets inside the Woodstock 5.
A short Caleb Ray run set them up at the one and, Lewis kept it himself on the next play for his second touchdown and Calhoun’s third of the game, bumping the margin to 21-3 with 4:53 left in the quarter.
The teams then exchanged punts with the Wolverines putting together a touchdown drive to close the first quarter.
Punting from their own end zone after a bad snap pinned them deeped in their own territory, Calhoun gave Woodstock the ball at the Yellow Jacket 45. Using two pass plays and a Calhoun personal foul penalty, they got to the visitors’ 9. Three plays later, on a quarterback keeper, Woodstock crossed the goal line but missed the extra point kick, cutting the lead to 21-9.
But from there, the rest of the first half belonged to Calhoun as they quickly answered that score with another one-play scoring drive. Taking over at their own 45 after a nice kickoff return, Lewis threw a short pass to slot receiver Peyton Law, who went 55 yards for the touchdown and a 28-9 advantage.
The hosts could not move the football on its next series and had to punt from their own end zone, giving Calhoun the football at the Woodstock 36.
They had a 3-yard run on first down and then Lewis connected with senior wide receiver Quin Smith on a 33-yard touchdown catch and it became 35-9 with 9:20 left until halftime.
Woodstock continued to go three-and-out with a punt, this time setting Calhoun up at its own 22.
And Calhoun resorted it to its one-play scoring tactics with senior Cole Speer catching a short aerial and then weaving his way 78 yards for the Yellow Jackets sixth touchdown of the half.
Up 42-9 just under eight minutes left in the second frame, though, the Jackets were hardly done.
Woodstock moved into the red zone on its next drive before they had to turn it over on downs.
A false-start penalty moved them back to their own 14 but Williams ran for 12 yards and then Lewis hit Law with a 13-yard strike, putting them at their own 39. On the next snap. Williams broke free down the left sideline for a 61-yard touchdown run and after the extra point it was 49 — 9 with 4:16 to go until halftime.
Calhoun’s last possession of the first half was a Gage Leonard 52-yard touchdown run, giving them a 56-9 bulge at the break.
Calhoun is now 3-1 in the year while Woodstock fell to 0-5.