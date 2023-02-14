Calhoun ends regular season with two seed

It wasn’t easy, but the Calhoun basketball team finished the regular season Friday night in second place in Region 7-5A.

Which means head coach Vince Layson’s team has earned a first-round bye in the region tournament this week at The Hive and will debut 5 :30 p.m., Wednesday in the 7-5A competition against Cass, which edged Woodland, 52-49, Monday night in their first-round outing.

