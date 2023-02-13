Cedartown scored eight runs in the top of the third inning to defeat Calhoun, 10-0, in the Yellow Jackets' baseball season opener Monday evening at Chip Henderson Fi
The Bulldogs scored one run in the second inning and nine in the third to get to 1-0 on the year and they were right back on field Tuesday with a game at Darlington before they make their debut at home Wednesday against South Paulding.
Calhoun is now off until Saturday when they go to Buford, which played its opener Tuesday night when they went to Woodstock. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
The game started like it was going to be a high-scoring affair with both teams making a lot of noise in the first inning but failing to score a run. From there, however, Cedartown got it rolling offensively and senior pitcher Britt Baxter asserted himself on the mound.
Calhoun sophomore pitcher Avery Shiflett got the start and he worked his way through a tough first inning before the Bulldogs began to get to him.
They started the game with a basehit and then in trying to bunt the runner to second, the Calhoun defense didn't field the bunt and the Bulldogs had men on first and second with nobody out.
After a foul popout and a blooper out to second base, the Bulldog runners moved up a base on a wild pitch and then filled the sacks with a walk. But Shiflett, who worked very slowly and took a lot of time between pitches, got his first strikeout to end the top of the first and leave the bases loaded.
Senior leadoff hitter CJ Hawkins began the game with what would be one of Calhoun's two only hits -- a bunt on the first pitch Cedartown threw that Hawkins beat out.
On the first pitch to the next hitter, Calhoun senior Cooper Evans, Hawkins swiped second base and that quickly, the Yellow Jackets were threatening to draw first blood with a man in scoring position and nobody out and the 3-4-5 hitters coming up.
A fly ball to deep left-center sent Hawkins to third base, but two consecutive strikeouts kept the game scoreless after one inning.
The Bulldogs scored first with a run in the second inning, which began when their first hitter was hit by a pitch on Shiflett's third throw of the inning. Another Cedartown bunt allowed him to move up to second base with one out.
Cedartown's next batter was hit by a pitch as well, putting men at first and second base with one out. A grounder by the next hitter got the second out of the inning at second base, but one of the Bulldogs moved up a base to put men on the corners with two outs.
After a couple of pitches to the next hitter, the Cedartown runner on first base took off for second and while he got caught in a rundown, he made it last long enough for the runner on third to race home and put the visitors on the board with a 1-0 lead.
They would blow it open in the third inning with a nine-run outburst in a half-inning that took nearly 45 minutes to play after Calhoun had a three-up and three-down bottom of the second frame.
A ground out to Shiflett quietly started the inning, but the next Cedartown batter hit a high shot to center field. Almost immediately, the Calhoun centerfielder began yelling 'where is it?', and 'I can't find it' and by the time the defense did find the ball, it dropped behind second base and the Bulldogs had a triple.
The runner stayed there on a high chopper to third base and Cedartown had two men on with one out. They got their first run of the inning when they hit a high hopper to first base, but the runner beat the pitcher covering to the bag, letting the run come home and giving Cedartown a 2-0 lead.
A basehit up the middle drove in another run and gave Cedartown runners at second and third base. A Calhoun balk plated their fourth run and put another man at third.
A walk and then a single made it 5-zip with men on first and second for Cedartown and new Calhoun head coach Matt Montgomery made a pitching change, going to sophomore Ripken West.
After a steal put men on the corners, West got a strikeout for the second out, but then walks began to hurt him.
Following the K, the Bulldogs loaded the bases on a walk. A basehit to left brought in their sixth run and kept the sacks full for the visitors.
But two more walks and another hit brought in their next three runs and the inning ended with Cedartown up 10-0 going into the bottom of the third inning.
Calhoun looked like they would keep the game going in the bottom of the fifth inning when they got two runners on, but they were unable to get on the board.
Freshman Sager Quinn beat out an infield grounder for a single and West reached base later, but neither went past second base.