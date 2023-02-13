Cedartown scored eight runs in the top of the third inning to defeat Calhoun, 10-0, in the Yellow Jackets' baseball season opener Monday evening at Chip Henderson Fi

The Bulldogs scored one run in the second inning and nine in the third to get to 1-0 on the year and they were right back on field Tuesday with a game at Darlington before they make their debut at home Wednesday against South Paulding.

0
0
0
0
0

