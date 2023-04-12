With two professional spring leagues presently playing and colleges all across the country getting closer to their spring games, there are lots of football players that are behind the scenes working every day to get ready for a fall season that really isn't that far away.
But before everyone gets to fall, the GHSA allows teams to hold spring workouts and in just over a week, the Calhoun High School football team will have its own two weeks of spring workouts before they play their annual spring scrimmage.
It appears head coach Clay Stephenson, who is a busy man these days because he is also directing the girls golf team annd has senior standout Emma Manley going for a third consecutive GHSA 5A gold medal state championship, and his football team are in a much different place than last year at this time.
Just 12 months ago, there were a lot of questions about the 2022 team with just a couple of starters on offense and exactly one on defense returning.
But a lot of those then new players are now veterans with a year of experience under their belts. They have been through a full schedule of varsity games, and three weeks of playoffs, and they know the drill. And the coaching staff has a much better handle on just who can do what and who will be playing where and just what their team can and can't do.
So while all spring workouts are about development and getting the players back on the field and building a cohesive unit, Stephenson and his staff have a much-better idea who their starters will be this year than they did this time last year.
On some level, the team has already been holding spring football with its form of March Madness, which they completed on Friday, March 31 or the last day of the month.
Basically on the last three Fridays of March, the team held full workouts, kind of getting a jump on the two-week workouts that are about to begin. From everything we have heard, they were well-attended with the energy palpable as the players were ready to and treating each session with the sense of urgency like it was August instead of March.
Before the Calhoun varsity and junior varsity players begin working out, the freshmen and middle schools will be put through their paces for a week.
The Rising 9th grade and the Calhoun Middle School team will begin practice on Monday, April 17 after school and have four workouts before completing things on Thursday.
The varsity and jayvee groups will commence the following Monday, April 24 with Monday through Friday workouts for two weeks.
The first week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday the team will workout at 6 a.m. under the lights at Phil Reeve Stadium and on Tuesday and Thursday, they will practice at 3:30 p.m. after school.
Everyone then takes a week off before the second and final week of spring ball takes place starting Monday, May 1. The team will hold workouts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday of that week and then get after it at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday of that week before the spring game is held on Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. on Hal Lamb Field.