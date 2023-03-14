Calhoun boys win 2nd track meet of year

The Calhoun High School boys track team has won its first two meets of the young season.

 Tim Godbee

The Calhoun high school boys track-and-field team won their second meet of the young season recently, when the Yellow Jackets were the Southeast Invitational champions at Southeast Whitfield County High School.

With six first places, including five individual golds and one in the relays, head coach Brant Murry’s team scored 127 points to secure the team title over 10 other schools.

