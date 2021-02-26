The Calhoun boys soccer team swept Trion on Thursday.
The JV boys soccer team defeated Trion 1-0 on Thursday, with Angel Villalobos scoring the game-winner on a penalty kick. Diego Jaramillo played a major role in the victory.
Goalkeeper Josue DeLeon kept a clean sheet in the game and was helped by a strong performance from his defenders.
Calhoun's varsity team capped off the night with a 6-2 win. Scoring for the Jackets was Mikey Lopez (2), Alexis Villalobos (2), Edward Soto, and Angel Villalobos. Providing assists was Soto (2) and Diego Jaramillo.
Calhoun boys will open region play on Tuesday when they travel to Cass. Results of those matches will not be available by print time for Wednesday's paper.