The Calhoun High School boys and girls cross country teams both swarmed to win the Gordon County Cowbell Classic against county opponents Gordon Central and Sonoraville.
Runners from all schools ran well, but Calhoun's depth was too much.
The Calhoun girls started the day with a big win and placed seven girls in the top ten.
They were led by freshman Carolynn Dooley, who won the overall race and was named the individual girls champion.
Senior Anna Gibson was right behind her and finished second overall with a strong day.
Linda Perez (5th), Lisbeth Gutierrez (6th), and Melany Sanchez (7th) were the next three finishers for the Lady Jackets.
Freshman Julianna Lopez (9th) and Jasmine Rodriguez (10th) had strong days and top ten finishes.
Kaity Hames of Gordon Central placed third overall in the race.
Sonoraville was well represented with a third-place finish from Lizeth Bautista and 8th place finish from Natalie Ayala.
The Calhoun boys followed up the strong girls' performance with a dominant showing in their win, placing seven boys finished in the top ten.
They were led by junior Enders Cinto with a 3rd place finish.
Senior Julian Santiago finished right behind Cinto in 4th.
Ricardo Mejia (5th), Devon Dornan (6th), and Alberto DeLeon (7th) scored for the Jackets. Nicholas Repp (9th) and freshman Anthony Valazquez (11th) also contributed to the final team score.
Andrew Carey of Sonoraville was the individual winner, with Jose Lara of Gordon Central finishing close behind.
Alex Lara of Gordon Central also placed top ten with his 8th place finish.
All three teams will run in separate region championships next week, as they seek to qualify for the GHSA state championship.