Calhoun boys, girls run in Carrollton

Calhoun High School cross country ran in the championship races at the OrthoWest Invitational in Carrollton on Saturday.

Thousands of runners from across the state flocked to the race for a preview of the state championship course.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In