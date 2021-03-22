The Calhoun boys soccer team (6-6-2) celebrated senior night in style, defeating Hiram 10-0 Friday night, then added another 10-0 shutout versus Morris Innovative (Dalton) on Monday.
Friday night, the Yellow Jackets were led by a pair of hat tricks from Edward Soto and Mikey Lopez.
Paco Peña, Marvin Mendez, Alexis Villalobos, and Julian Santiago also found the back of the net.
Brandon Duran captained the defense and helped Carlos Orozco and Josue DeLeon get the shutout.
On Monday, Calhoun took down the Tigers of Morris Innovative also by a score of 10-0.
Eduardo Gomez led the scoring with a hat trick. Other scorers were Cristian Delgado (2), Mikey Lopez, Marvin Mendez, Paco Peña, Nathan Soto, and Julian Santiago. Edward Soto set up many goal scoring opportunities. Carlos Orozco and Josue De Leon combined for a shutout in the goal.
Calhoun will host Cartersville on Friday.