For the first time in four years, the Calhoun High School boys tennis team made it to the GHSA 5A playoffs.
And they weren't content to just be there, winning their first-round playoff match against Loganville to move to the Sweet 16 Monday night against Greater Atlantic Christian (GAC) in capital city.
"It's been four years since the boys got into the playoffs, so I'm very proud of them for what they did this year," Calhoun head tennis coach Tess Wright said. "The boys are so competitive and this is an interesting group. You've got a couple of very good seniors but you also had a very good freshmen class and then there were a couple of sophomores and juniors that worked their way in, so I think the future is very bright for the boys as well because there are a lot of good young players on the team."
Senior Will Meadows was the Yellow Jackets' top singles player and freshman Kurt Wallin was second with senior Patrick Meadows, who is Will's twin, is the team's number three singles player.
Wright said there were some intense practices between the twins.
"There were some real battles in practice when those two brothers would go at each other," Wright said. "Some real battles. But that's okay because you want those seniors to show the younger players how things are done and to be your leaders and so to have those twins so competitive every day in practice was a good thing, I think. They're both very good, experienced players and played a huge role this year in the team getting back to the playoffs.
Dalton was the Region champions with Calhoun coming in a close second.
"The boys Region was so competitive," Wright said. "I think it helped them get better and I think it helped get them reay for the playoffs and I was so proud to see them play so well against Loganville and get to the Elite 8 against Greater Atlanta Christian. But the boys did a good job this year and I think with the younger players coming along like they did, they're not going four years between playoff appearances again anytime soon."