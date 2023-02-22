Calhoun boys fall to Eastside in first round of playoffs

That's a wrap on the 2022-23 Calhoun High School boys basketball season. 

Wednesday night, the Region 7-5A runner-up Yellow Jackets fell 60-54 at home to the Eagles of Eastside to wrap up the year at 14-13. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In