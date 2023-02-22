Calhoun boys fall to Eastside in first round of playoffs

That's a wrap on the 2022-23 Calhoun High School boys basketball season.
Wednesday night, the Region 7-5A runner-up Yellow Jackets fell 60-54 at home to the Eagles of Eastside to wrap up the year at 14-13.
Points were at a premium at The Hive for both teams early on, in a game that didn't see a single point scored until the 4:17 mark in the first quarter with an Emaree Winston three-pointer.
Along with a pair of free throws plus two more points from Dylan Faulkner, the first quarter would end with the Jackets down 13-7. Eastside's first quarter scoring came from Kassen Saunders (5), Derrick Tuggle (4), Trebor Edwards (3), and Bo Reed (1).
The second quarter wasn't much prettier on the scoring end for either team either.
Jace Johns had four points from a pair of shots, while Calhoun's other five points in the second came from three Faulkner free throws, plus a layup, but the shots just didn't seem to roll the way of the Jackets for most of the first half.
Eastside didn't fare much better in the second quarter. Jake Alexander hit a three pointer for what would be his only points of the game, while it was the same story for Ashton Washington with two points. Edwards added two more points for the Eagles, who led at the half 26-16.
It seemed like a different game for the Jackets in the second half with Winston dropping a pair of layups in the paint, and Landon Chattam doing the same with four points of his own. Daniel Streete picked up three points, including making one of two free throws, while Makadan Griffin made both of his shots from the line for a pair of points.
For the Eagles, it was the three-pointer that helped them outscore the Jackets in the third, with one of those coming from Marion Eubanks -- his only points of the game -- and two more coming from Kassen Saunders, who totaled eight in the quarter. Jayvon Johnson had seven points of his own in the third, with three shots falling and a made free throw.
Calhoun went into the fourth quarter down 44-29, and that's when Faulkner and Winston turned it up for the Jackets.
At one point the Jackets had cut the lead to 49-42 with 3:22 left to play on a Griffin three, and the tide looked to be turning Calhoun's way when Eastside turned the ball over out of bounds at the 2:13 mark.
Later on, a clutch pair of Faulkner free throws on a one-and-one left the Jackets down only 55-48, then two more points from Johns put Calhoun in great position at the 1:11 mark, down only 55-50.
As the clock withered away, however, the trailing Calhoun squad had no choice but to start fouling. Though the Jackets outscored the Eagles 25-16 in the final quarter, it wouldn't be enough when the final buzzer sounded.
In the fourth, Johns picked up another pair of points, giving him six on the night, while a pair of free throws made it a six-point night for Chattam as well, and Griffin's late three gave him five on the night.
Faulkner's only missed free throw Wednesday night came in the fourth, but he went 11-of-12 from the line, sinking six in the quarter, and picking up 10 more points for a team-leading 19 points on the night.
Winston ended the night with 15 points, hitting three more shots in the fourth, plus a pair of free throws. He was two-for-two from the line. In total the Jackets were an impressive 18-for-19 from on free throws.
Only two players picked up point for the Eagles in the fourth quarter, but it was Johnson and Saunders combining for 16 to help Eastside hold on late and advance. The Eagles will take on a 25-2 Kell team in the next round.