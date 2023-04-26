Calhoun boys end fine spring season

The Calhoun High School boys tennis team saw its resurgent season come to end Tuesday with a loss to Greater Atlanta Christian School (GACS) in the Sweet 16 in Atlanta.

While the boys weren’t able to go as far as they hoped in the postseason, it still was a fun time for head coach Tess Wright’s players, who moved back into prominence this year after winning the Region 7-5A regular season championship for the first time in four years with a perfect 5-0 record and then reaching the Region tournament finals for the first time as well for the first time in four years before they lost to Dalton.

