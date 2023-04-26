Calhoun boys end fine spring season

Calhoun senior Devin Starkey had an excellent season for the Yellow Jackets, helping the boys tennis team win the Region 7-5A regular season champions, reach the Region tournament finals and then advance to the Sweet 16 in the GHSA 5A playoffs. Starkey was half of the team’s number one boys singles team along with junior Christopher Arnold.
Calhoun senior Patrick Meadows helped the Yellow Jackets complete their best season in four years on Tuesday when the Yellow Jackets lost to Greater Atlanta Christian School in the Sweet 16 of the GHSA 5A state playoffs.
Calhoun senior Devin Starkey had an excellent season for the Yellow Jackets, helping the boys tennis team win the Region 7-5A regular season champions, reach the Region tournament finals and then advance to the Sweet 16 in the GHSA 5A playoffs. Starkey was half of the team’s number one boys singles team along with junior Christopher Arnold.
Tim Godbee
Calhoun senior Devin Starkey had an excellent season for the Yellow Jackets, helping the boys tennis team win the Region 7-5A regular season champions, reach the Region tournament finals and then advance to the Sweet 16 in the GHSA 5A playoffs. Starkey was half of the team’s number one boys singles team along with junior Christopher Arnold.
Tim Godbee
Calhoun senior Patrick Meadows helped the Yellow Jackets complete their best season in four years on Tuesday when the Yellow Jackets lost to Greater Atlanta Christian School in the Sweet 16 of the GHSA 5A state playoffs.
The Calhoun High School boys tennis team saw its resurgent season come to end Tuesday with a loss to Greater Atlanta Christian School (GACS) in the Sweet 16 in Atlanta.
While the boys weren’t able to go as far as they hoped in the postseason, it still was a fun time for head coach Tess Wright’s players, who moved back into prominence this year after winning the Region 7-5A regular season championship for the first time in four years with a perfect 5-0 record and then reaching the Region tournament finals for the first time as well for the first time in four years before they lost to Dalton.
And all of that culminated Tuesday in Atlanta with their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2019.
The team was led by three seniors — twins Will Meadows and Patrick Meadows and Devin Starkey with the Meadows’ brothers holding down two of the three singles positions.
Will Meadows was the team’s number one singles player with freshman Kurt Wallin the number two man and Patrick Meadows at three.
Starkey was half of the number one doubles team with junior Christopher Arnold his partner.
Calhoun’s other doubles team was a young one with freshman Cohen Shelton and sophomore EJ Gallman that duo.
Wright said the team has some talented young players in the pipeline with two freshmen in the starting lineup, but actually eight on the team overall and she believes they will definitely be competing for varsity spots as soon as next year.
“The future is very bright for the boys,” she said.
Wright also said her trio of upperclassmen worked hard everyday to elevate the team back to their current status and their impact will be felt for a long time.
Will Meadows will be attending Berry College and is looking to major in film and media production, which has become huge business in Georgia.
Meadows said he will miss the team environment the most and would like to thank his family, his coaches, and God for helping him through his tennis career.
Patrick Meadows will be also be attending Berry College and he will be majoring in either graphic design or environmental science.
Patrick would like to thank his parents for their constant support.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” he said. “Second, I would like to thank my coaches: Coach Wright, Profit, Collins, Davis and Coach Brent. I would like to thank my teammates. Everyone has always been there to motivate and push me and I hope that I have been able to do the same. Frankly, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play on this amazing team.”
Starkey will be attending Kennesaw State and he will major in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace. He said that honestly, he’ll just miss being part of the Calhoun tennis program.
“The thing I will miss the most are my teammates and the time I get to spend with them,” he said.
The team finished the season with a solid 15-7 record this winter/spring, including their 5-0 mark in 7-5A.
Calhoun began the playoffs last week at home with a 5-0 win over Loganville in the first round to send them to this past week’s second.
The Greater Atlanta Christian School will now face Decatur in the Elite 8 after Decatur beat Greenbrier in the Sweet 16 on Tuesday.