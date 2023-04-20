Calhoun boys, Ella Manley take Region

It’s been a great week for the Calhoun High School golf program.

First off, senior Ella Manley began her quest for a third consecutive 5A state championship on Monday when she won the Region tournament championship with an amazing 7-under par round of 67 Tuesday at Fields Ferry Golf Course.

