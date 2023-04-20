Calhoun boys, Ella Manley take Region

The Calhoun High School boys golf team are the Region champions, winning the tournament earlier this week at Fields Ferry Golf Course. The team is looking for another trip to the 5A state meet and is busy right now getting ready for the upcoming Sectionals competition.
It’s been a great week for the Calhoun High School golf program.
First off, senior Ella Manley began her quest for a third consecutive 5A state championship on Monday when she won the Region tournament championship with an amazing 7-under par round of 67 Tuesday at Fields Ferry Golf Course.
Manley, who is headed to Middle Tennessee State to play college golf, was a winner by more than 20 strokes over the second-place finisher.
Last year, Manley won the state championship by 45 shots. She shot one of the best rounds by any high school player in the country with a first day score of just 66 and then came back with a 79 on Day Two to shoot a 145 total with a 190 coming in second.
For the Calhoun boys team, led by head coach Roger Gresham, they were the Region champions, finishing ahead of second place Cartersville and the boys team is looking for their third consecutive trip to the 5A state tournament next month.
The victories now means that Calhoun will be well-represented at the upcoming Sectional tournament with a chance to advance to the state tourney after that.
Calhoun won the Region event with a team score of 302 strokes or an average round of just over 75 from their top four golfers — all of which counted in the scoring.
The Yellow Jackets were eight shots better than second-place Cartersville, which finished second with a 310 score and will also be headed to the upcoming GHSA Sectional competition.
Dalton, which had the individual gold medalist who won the event with a 3-under par round of 69, came in third in the team standings with a 314 and the Catamounts will also be at the upcoming Sectional event.
The Calhoun boys got a big boost from their top three golfers, all of whom shot 76 or lower over 18 holes.
Hayden Jackson was the Region silver medalist, shooting a 1-under par round of 71 to finish second in the tournament and just two shots away from a tie for first place.
Senior Ethan Lunsford, who has signed a scholarship to play college golf at Tennessee South in Pulaski, TN, is looking for a third straight trip to the 5A state championship and he tied a golfer from Decatur for third place in the Region with a solid round of 74.
Junior Beau Black was the third Calhoun golfer to shoot 76 or lower, finishing exactly with a 4-over par 76.
Those three scores put the Yellow Jackets atop the Region leader board very quickly, adding up to a 221 and giving Calhoun a chance to shoot a team score of 300 or lower.
They came up just a couple of shorts short of reaching that fine score, but still had a great round from all six of their players and there was a real battle for that fourth and final spot in the scoring.
Clay Stewart and Connor Miles were neck-and-neck all day with their scores being real close and in the end, Stewart was fourth for the Yellow Jackets, shooting an 81 while Miles was just one shot back, closing with an 82 on the day.
Calhoun has shot under 300 as a team this year, winning the LaFayette Rambler Invitational in early March at the LaFayette Public Golf Course with a score of 298.
The Yellow Jackets were 10th last year at the state tournament after placing third at the Sectional event.
Lunsford led the way at state, shooting back-to-back rounds of 77 to lead Calhoun with a 154.