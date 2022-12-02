120322_TCT_GChoops1.jpeg

Gordon Central power forward Peyton Chastain takes the ball to the basket against Philadelphia Christian Academy.

 Barbara Hall

Gordon Central senior guard Mac McDaniel scored 31 points and junior guard Logan Curtis added 22 more, rallying the Warriors to a 64-52 win over Mt. Zion Tuesday night on the Eagles’ hardwood.

The Warriors were down by six at halftime, 32-26, at hallftime but McDaniel hit a three-point shot to start the third period and then Curtis followed with another trey to tie it at 32 and the visitors went on a 23-11 run over the duration of the quarter to take the lead, 49-43 to begin the fourth.

