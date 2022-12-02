Gordon Central senior guard Mac McDaniel scored 31 points and junior guard Logan Curtis added 22 more, rallying the Warriors to a 64-52 win over Mt. Zion Tuesday night on the Eagles’ hardwood.
The Warriors were down by six at halftime, 32-26, at hallftime but McDaniel hit a three-point shot to start the third period and then Curtis followed with another trey to tie it at 32 and the visitors went on a 23-11 run over the duration of the quarter to take the lead, 49-43 to begin the fourth.
Those two players would score all of those 23 points with McDaniel having 13 in the quarter, including a pair of long shots, and Curtis would make three from behind the line for his nine points.
“It was fun to watch,” Gordon Central head coach Wes Greer said. “Mac and Lucas just caught fire. They really did. Especially Mac, he just took the game over. But offensively, we played very well in that second half. But Mac and Lucas really shot it.”
McDaniel would score 23 of his 31 points in the second half and Curtis had 13 of his 22 in the final two quarters. McDaniel also ended any hopes Mt. Zion had of a late comeback, making 5-of-7 free throws in the final minutes.
“That second half was the best we’ve played this year. We had a couple of breakdowns on defense that we know we can correct, but we were making up for that with the way we were making shots. It was really something to really build on I think.”
What they are building is momentum towards the start of the Region 7-2A schedule, which begins next Friday night when they go to Rockmart. The Warriors, who are 4-1 overall, will host Dalton Academy Saturday and then visit Oakwood Christian next Tuesday in their final tests before the first real exam begins at Rockmart.
Gordon Central began its season with one-sided wins over of those teams.
“We definitely feel like we have a chance to get on a roll before we have to go play Rockmart and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Greer said. “We’ve been playing well, but we’ve still got a lot of things we need to work on. The good thing is we’re able to do that while we’re winning games.”
Against Mt. Zion, the game was tight in the first quarter with the visitors taking a 15-14 lead after one. McDaniel and Curtis, with two free throws and two buckets, had six apiece to lead the offense.
However, the Eagles would outscore the Warriors, 18-11, in the second for a 32-26 advantage at the break. The Warriors were down 32-23 before Curtis hit a three just before the halftime buzzer to cut it the deficit to six.
“I thought that’s manageable,” Greer said of being down b six at the half. “But I thought hitting that three before halftime there gave us a little momentum going into the second half.”
Fleetwood led the team individually with four points in that second quarter. He would finish as the third Gordon Central player in double figures, scoring 11 points on the night.