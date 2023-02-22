Behind hot shooting, Lady Jackets cruise

With a big second quarter Tuesday night at The Hive, the Calhoun High School girls basketball team is heading to the second round of the GHSA 5A playoffs.
The Lady Jackets outscored Conyers Heritage, 21-4, in the second period Tuesday night en route to a 73-48 victory over the Lady Patriots in the opening round of the GHSA 5A playoffs.
“We shot the ball very well,” Calhoun head girls basketball coach Jaime Echols said. “When we shoot that ball like that and then play well at the defensive end and rebound, which I thought we did very well, we always give ourselves a chance. The problem is we tend to go in spurts and so this is the time of the year, you’re hoping to be more consistent, but I thought the girls played very well (Tuesday) night.”
The win means they are back at The Hive 7 p.m. Friday night to face Cambridge in the Sweet 16 with a trip to next week’s quarterfinals on the line. The Lady Bears, who were the second place team in Region 6-5A, opened the postseason Tuesday night with a 69-54 win over Bannecker. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
“It just feels good to be playing right now,” Echols said. “We can’t look ahead or look back. This is the time of the year, you can’t think about anything but the team in front of you and I thought we were pretty locked in against Heritage. The important thing is to maintain that level of focus in every game we get to play from here on out.”
The Lady Jackets may have also gotten a boost Tuesday night on the other side of the state when Jones County, a four-seed, defeated one-seed Ware County, 44-36, leaving Calhoun as the only one seed in their quadrant, meaning the Yellow Jackets played at home Friday and were looking at another home game next week in the Elite 8 if they won on Friday.
Echols said prior to the Heritage game, there is no place like home.
“It does feel good to be home,” he said. “You don’t have to make travel plans. You don’t have to get on a bus. You don’t have to do anything except show up at the gym and play, so we feel good about being at home and hopefully, we can continue to play well at home and keep this thing going.”
And they definitely had it going Tuesday night with senior sharpshooter Lauren Watson setting a school record for 3-pointers in a single game with eight as she finished with just under 30 for the game.
“Lauren did shoot it well, but so did everyone else,” Echols said. “And when we’re shooting like that, it’s fun to watch and fun to be a part of.”
The Lady Generals, who were late arrivals from Conyers due to traffic in the Atlanta area, got off to a fast start by scoring the first four points of the game, but Watson gave the half-full Hive a preview of what was to come on the night with back-to-back three’s after that, giving her team a 6-4 lead.
The Lady Patriots went on a 5-1 run to take a 9-7 advantage on a 3-pointer, but the home team closed the quarter with a 11-3 outburst to lead 18-12 as the first period closed.
A Kat Atha putback tied the game at nine and back-to-back layups off steals by first Saniah Dorsey and then senior Britiya Curtis put them up 13-9.
A second straight trey by Heritage cut it back to one at 13-12 but Atha added two foul shots and Curtis hit a long one from the left corner in the final minute and the Jackets’ lead was six.
But they would really close the deal in the second quarter, scoring the first seven points and then the final 14 to take an insurmountable lead at halftime.
Watson racked the first five points of the second on a shot from long distance and a running layup for their first double-digit lead of the game at 23-12, prompting Heritage to call a TO three minutes into the period.
An Atha putback that spun on the rim before falling in built the lead to 13 at 25-12 before Heritage would score four straight to get within single digits one last time at 25-16.
But in the final two minutes, Calhoun would score 14 straight with 12 of those points coming on four shots from downtown. Watson made two of them for her fourth and fifth three’s of the half while Dorsey and Curtis also added one apiece and Calhoun’s lead was up 39-16 at halftime.
“We couldn’t have asked for anything more to start, but we’ve got to keep working,” Echol said. “Cambridge is a very good team and they’re our focus right now so we’ve got to be ready.”
The Lady Bears came in with a 21-6 record and Echols said they will be a handful.
“Cambridge is good. Very good,” he said. “They remind me a lot of Dalton in that they have a big girl that can score, so we’ll need to figure out a way to slow her down. But they’re a good team and I think we have to go out and play like we have been or even better.”
The victory lifted Calhoun to 23-4 on the year.
The winner of the Calhoun-Cambridge game will face the winner of the Arabia Mountain-Jones County game next week in the Elite Eight with a trip to next weekend’s Final Four at West Georgia University at stake.