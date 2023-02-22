Behind hot shooting, Lady Jackets cruise

With a big second quarter Tuesday night at The Hive, the Calhoun High School girls basketball team is heading to the second round of the GHSA 5A playoffs.

The Lady Jackets outscored Conyers Heritage, 21-4, in the second period Tuesday night en route to a 73-48 victory over the Lady Patriots in the opening round of the GHSA 5A playoffs.

