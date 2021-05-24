Calhoun City Schools would like to recognize Coach Chip Henderson on an outstanding career as head baseball coach at Calhoun High School.
With 3 state championships and over 600 career victories, Coach Henderson turned Calhoun Baseball into a state power that competes for region and state championships on an annual basis.
Upon receiving the news of Coach Henderson’s decision to retire from the head coaching position, Calhoun City Schools began an extensive search process for the best candidate to lead the program moving forward.
At Monday evening’s board of education meeting, Beau Edwards was recommended as the next head baseball coach of Calhoun High School.
Coach Edwards is an experienced head coach who is known for not only his ability to lead a baseball program, but also for his strength in building young men of high character who contribute positively to their school and their community.
Edwards comes to Calhoun from Ola High School where he built a program that is among the most successful and consistent in 5A and throughout the state.
Under the leadership of Edwards, Ola has won back-to-back region championships (2019, 2021) and made numerous appearances in the state Sweet 16 (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021), Elite 8 (2018, 2019), and Final 4 (2019) including a 5A state runner-up finish in 2019.
Edwards was named the Georgia Dugout Club Head Coach of the year in 2019, has been named region coach of the year five times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021), and has coached a host of all-state and collegiate level players.
As a former collegiate baseball player, Coach Edwards recognizes the opportunities that baseball presents to young men at the next level. Edwards played collegiately at Georgia College in Milledgeville and spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Georgia College after graduation.
Calhoun City Schools’ athletic director, Brock Holley, had the following to say about Coach Edwards: “Coach Edwards is an excellent coach and leader. He values faith, family, and community, which are three of the cornerstones that make Calhoun strong. We had a number of outstanding candidates, but we are certain that Coach Edwards is the best candidate to lead our program. He is a proven winner and an established head coach in Georgia. He expects and models character and class for his players and teams and has a detailed plan of continuing the growth Coach Henderson has worked so hard to achieve for Calhoun Baseball.”
Calhoun City Schools plans to honor Coach Henderson’s legacy with an official field naming ceremony in the fall. Chip Henderson Field will be ready for the 2022 season with Coach Beau Edwards at the helm along with a stellar coaching staff.