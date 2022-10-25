We all know the cold winter weather is just around the corner.
And with it comes the indoor high school sports season with basketball practice officially now underway for all high school and middle school teams across the state.
In Gordon County, the Calhoun boys and girls teams did very well last year while the Gordon Central and Sonoraville boys teams were in rebuilding mode with the Warriors having a new head coach and the Phoenix having a very young group.
On the girls side, both Sonoraville and Gordon Central made the playoffs, but were eliminated in the first round.
It was indeed an awesome year last winter for both the Calhoun High School boys and girls teams with the boys team reaching the 5A Final Foul and the girls making it to the Sweet 16 after collecting their first road playoff win in school history to begin the postseason.
And while both teams did lose some key pieces, they both have a lot of outstanding players returning, including two of the best players in the state.
For Calhoun High School head coach Vince Layson, he has three returning starters from a team that won 25 games last year, including 6-foot-9 senior postman Dylan Faulkner, who has verbally committed to play college basketball at Lipscomb University.
Faulkner, who was the Region 7-5A Co-MVP along with departed Calhoun graduate Peyton Law, has already received some preseason recognition, making both the GHSA 5A All-State and All-North Georgia Preseason first teams.
In all, the GHSA selected three teams and Faulkner was on the first team along with four others. There were only five players named to the All-North club. Faulkner is also the second rated high school center in the state, according to the GHSA player rankings.
Sophomore forward Emaree Winston, who is still playing football, and junior point guard Daniel Streete are the other two returning starters for the Yellow Jackets, who are again expected to be one of the top teams in Region 7-5A.
On the girls side, Echols has a lot of girls coming back from last year’s 18-win team as he played a lot of underclassmen and one of those returners is one of the best guards in senior super-shooter Tabby Curtis, who has already scored over 1,000 points in her career.
The only graduates were post players Malaysha Winston, who is a track athlete at Berry College, and Dora Moore, who is now at Marysville University, so the Yellow Jackets will have a lot more experience heading into this year than they did last.
Senior Lauren Watson was in the backcourt with Curtis last year as sophomore Sa’Niah Dorsey, sophomore Kat Atha, junior Avery Greeson, and senior Aryian Berner, along with a few others, all played a lot of minutes last winter.
GORDON CENTRAL
The Warriors are hoping to take off in their second year under head coach Wes Greer as there were some growing pains last year.
But they got a win in the Region 7-2A tournament to start the postseason, putting them in playoff contention before their season ended.
Shooting guard Mac McClung, who is one of the best shooters around, returns to lead the offense and he and Blake Broome were the starting backcourt. Broome is presently playing on the football team.
On the girls side, head coach Maci Mills’ team is looking to make a sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs, but will have a lot of younger girls this year after losing key players Kim Passley, Brooke Wilson, Rachel Raley, and Cassie Chastain to graduation.
Sophomore Raniyah Ellis and senior forward Saragrace Whittle were two younger players who saw a lot of minutes last year.
Sonoraville
Both the boys and girls teams were young last year with just a couple of seniors on each club.
That came a year after both the Phoenix boys and girls teams made a run at the 3A state tournament with the boys reaching the Final Four while the girls got to the Elite Eight.
On the girls side, senior Diane Smith, senior Kayleigh Kelley, junior Brynley Walraven, and sophomore Erin Garland are among a lot of underclassmen who gained varsity experience last year.
The boys team should to have a wealth of experience this year as they look to turn things around after winning just six games last year.
Senior guard Ethan Hibbberts, junior guard Donovan McDaniel, sophomore guard Elijah Woods, junior center Bryson Shellnutt, junior guard Jaxon Pate, and sophomore postman Carter Triplett were just a few of the players who were new to the varsity game last year for head coach Brent Mashburn.