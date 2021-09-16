The Ashworth Warriors traveled to Armuchee on Tuesday and came home with a 25-0 win.
The Warrior defense was stout once again, pitching a shutout and forcing the Indians to turn the ball over 4 times, recovering 3 fumbles and Jamari Millsap grabbing another interception.
Offensively, the Warriors were a bit sloppy at times with a couple of fumbles and costly penalties, but they still managed to put 25 points on the board.
In the first quarter on the second offensive series, running back Mason Mays carried the ball into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was no good, giving the Warriors a 6-0 lead.
In the second quarter, running back Chapel Parr increased the Warriors lead to 12-0 with a 13-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful again.
Six plays later after the Warrior defense recovered an Armuchee fumble, quarterback Trey Bryant connected with wide receiver Chapel Parr for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion was yet again unsuccessful, with the Warrior leading 18-0.
The score remained at 18-0 until the 4th quarter, when Bryant found wide receiver Ayson Todd open for a 28-yard touchdown pass for the final score of the game. The extra point attempt by AO Oliva was good, giving the Warriors a 25-0 lead.
The Warriors are back in action at home at Ratner Stadium this Tuesday, September 21st, in a huge region match up against Pepperell. Kickoff is at 4:45 p.m.