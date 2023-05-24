032622_TCT_CHSbaseball2.jpg

Calhoun first baseman Andon Lewis stretches for a throw against Hiram.

 Tim Godbee

With each passing day (and game), the St. John's River State Junior College baseball team in Paletka, Florida is making history.

And Calhoun High School graduate Andon Lewis, who is a freshman starting first baseman for the Vikings, is playing a huge part of it.

