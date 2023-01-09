PREP WRESTLING|Ashworth Middle AMS wrestlers complete regular season Ashworth Middle School Jan 9, 2023 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The AMS Wrestling Warriors wrestled in their final dual matches of the season tonight at Cedartown High School.The Warriors defeated Cedartown 47-33 and Haralson County 45-28.Landin Siburkis, Colton Banks, Matthew Lara, Alex Hernandez-Diaz, Imanol Palma, Liland Rivera and Nolan Bennett all went 2-0.Caydon Demeester, Edgar Valencia, Landon Padgett, Kendry Garcia and Marlee Phipps had a varsity win.The Warriors finished the season with a 16-3 dual match record.The team was back in action for their final event next Saturday at the FCAA League Championship hosted at Gordon Central High School with wrestling starting at 9am. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.