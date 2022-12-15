3 Phoenix players make verbal commitments

Sonoraville High School senior Zach Lyles, shown here last year slaming a double against North Murray, is one of three Phoenix baseball players who have made verbal commitments to play in college.

 File photo

Three Sonoraville High School baseball players have announced where they intend to play college baseball.

Seniors Zach Lyles, Kannon England, and Jackson Balliew are all currently preparing for the upcoming high school season, which begins in February, and as of now, all of them know where they want to play at the next level.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In