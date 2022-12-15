3 Phoenix players make verbal commitments

Three Sonoraville High School baseball players have announced where they intend to play college baseball.
Seniors Zach Lyles, Kannon England, and Jackson Balliew are all currently preparing for the upcoming high school season, which begins in February, and as of now, all of them know where they want to play at the next level.
Lyles, who just finished the football season, committed to play at Western Kentucky University as a sophmore and that commitment still stands and it appears the three-sport athlete will be a Hilltopper once his high school baseball career comes to an end this season.
Lyles has been an outfielder and a pitcher for the Phoenix and one of their top hitters since he began playing on the varsity team as a freshman.
Balliew, who is a catcher and a outfielder, has committed to play at Reinhardt University and England, who is also a pitcher and an outfielder, will be playing at Shorter University.
For the Phoenix, they are looking to build on last year’s 23-win team, which set a school record for single wins in a season. The Big Red Machine also advanced to the Sweet 16 and lost a three-game series to Pike County, with Game Three decided, 8-7, in the bottom of the seventh in walk-off fashion.
Pike County would go on to win the 3A state championship a couple of weeks after that game when they defeated Redan out of Stone Mountain in a three-game series in the GHSA state finals.
The three Sonoraville seniors are hoping to lead the team to another deep playoff run as the Phoenix made it to the Sweet 16 in the 3A division the last two years.
For head coach Deron Walraven’s ballclub, these are exciting times with the start of the 2023 spring season just a couple of months away.
Besides having at least three senior college prospects on the roster, the ballclub is about to start playing on its brand new beautiful baseball field, which sits right behind the football stadium at The Furnace.
They are also now members of Region 7-4A, which was a very competitive league last year with five teams chasing four playoff spots.
Cedartown won the Region title this past spring with a 14-4 record, finishing two games ahead of second place Pickens, which is now in the 3A division. Northwest Whitfield and Heritage finished in tie for third place with both teams going 11-7 and a game ahead of Central, which was fifth with a 10-8 mark.
Sonoraville, which was 23-9 last year and 12-6 in its final year in Region 6-3A, will open the 2023 season on Thurday, Feb. 16 when they go to neighboring Adairsville to play the Tigers and the first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.