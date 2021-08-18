Inside today’s print edition of the Calhoun Times, readers will find our paper’s annual Pigskin Preview special section.
For fans of our local high school football teams, the pair of 12-page inserts will be something to hang onto through the season since they include everything from team previews to schedules and team rosters.
2021 season schedules for Calhoun, Gordon Central and Sonoraville high schools can be found all together on page C3.
On page C4, fans of the Yellow Jackets will find a preview of their team including thoughts from head coach Clay Stephenson about the upcoming season. Calhoun’s football team picture and full team roster can be found on page C5.
Gordon Central’s head coach T.J. Hamilton offers insight into his team on page C6, with the Warriors’ roster and team photo featured on page C7.
Phoenix fans will want to turn to page C8 to see their team’s preview with quotes from head coach Denver Pate who gives a preview of his 2021 squad, while Sonoraville’s team roster and photo are found on page C9.
Photos of several preseason events for all three of Gordon County’s teams are published on page C12.
In D section, information on how the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness deal may affect the landscape of high school player recruitment by college football programs.
Sonoraville’s supporting cast can also be found in section D, with the band group photo on page D3 and the Phoenix cheerleaders on page D6.
For the Warriors, their band can be seen on page D4, while the Gordon Central cheer squad photo is found on D7.
Lastly, Calhoun’s band group photo can be found on page D5, and the school’s 2021 cheerleaders on page D8.
Throughout this year’s Pigskin Preview, be sure to make note of all of our wonderful sponsors who help make the section possible to bring all of our readers the most comprehensive football season update in Gordon County.
