In the top of the first inning last Saturday at Calhoun High School, the Sonoraville softball team grabbed the spotlight.
But in the end, the Lady Yellow Jackets stole the show.
With Kelly Green hitting a three-run homer to give the Phoenix a quick 3-0 lead, the home team responded with three in the second inning and three more in the third on a Malaysia Winston three-run home run to take a 6-3 victory over their Calhoun City Schools counterparts.
"It was a good win," Calhoun High School head softball coach Diane Smith said. "They're a good team and they jumped right on us with that home run. But I knew there was a lot of game left and my girls didn't panic. It was a good win for us."
Sophomore pitcher Athens Hudson got the victory in the circle, not allowing a run over the final six innings.
Seniors Paris Kirby and Macy Brown each went 2-for-3 to pace the offense.
Down 3-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, Brown began the Jackets' first rally with a single and Molly Banks followed her with a single, putting Runners at first and second base with nobody out. After a fly out to left field, number nine hitter Malaysia Winston hammered the ball over the left-field fence and the game was tied on the three-pointer.
"Malaysia put a great swing on it," Smith said. "We've got a few girls that if they square up, it's gonna go. And Malaysia got a hold of it. But as far our lineup goes, you never know who is going to provide the pop. But that was Malaysia's day."
They took the lead for good with three more in the third.
Kirby started it with a basehit and one out later, Brown ripped another single, giving the Jackets two baserunners with only one out. Molly Banks walked to load the bases.
A Lyla West single gave Calhoun its first lead of the day at 4-3 with the bases still loaded and only one out. Eypee Reyes then hit one back to the pitcher but a bad throw to first base allowed Banks and West to score.
"We did some good things early in the game as far as putting the ball in play," Smith said. "The girls are starting to play really well and I thought we played very well against Sonoraville. We got good pitching. We played good defense. We got the lead back after we got hit early so I was proud of the girls. We've had a few games where we've been down and been able to battle back and I think that's the sign of a good team that is getting better. "
Sonoraville got its trio of runs right away with a walk and a single to start the game. After an out, Green slammed it over the wall and the Phoenix led 3-0.
The win gives the two teams a split of their two-game series after Sonoraville when their game is Sonoraville back in early August.