Shorter was just a few plays away from a statement win on Saturday in its conference opener at Barron Stadium, but even in a 34-30 loss to traditional power Valdosta State, the Hawks showed why there is tons of optimism that the program is turning things around.

Shorter (2-2, 0-1 Gulf South Conference) led 17-3 at the half, and after the Blazers fought back to tie it at 17-17 midway through the third quarter, the Hawks never wavered in their belief that they would be the team on top at the final horn. But in a thrilling, back-and-forth final quarter and a half, it was Valdosta State (3-1, 1-0) that made enough plays down the stretch to edge out a narrow victory.

