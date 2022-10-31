Shorter Hawks

The 24th-ranked West Georgia Wolves gave 19 seniors a victory in their final appearance at Ra-Lin Field, defeating in-state rival Shorter by a 49-14 final on Saturday.

It was another all-around effort as the Wolves put up over 500 yards of total offense for the third straight game, and the defense held Shorter to 249 yards including only two on the ground. A big part of that was seven sacks by the West Georgia defense, the most in a single game since 2016.

