The Shorter Hawks dominated on both sides of the ball to the tune of a 45-6 win thanks to full team effort in its season opener at Brevard on Saturday.
The Hawks marched the field with 561 total yards of offense while the Shorter defense kept Brevard College to just 176 yards of total offense.
Shorter held Brevard to a 45 yard field goal by Stamati Damalos in the first quarter, putting the Tornadoes up 3-0 going into the second.
Shorter senior quarterback Aeneas Dennis led the offense with 228 total passing yards. Dorian Anderson, a sophomore, received a 48-yard passing touchdown from Dennis within three minutes into the second quarter. The two connected again twice in the the second for two more passing touchdowns from 19 and 2 yards out, making the score 21-3 at the half. Anderson finished with 104 yards on six catches with three touchdowns.
During the third quarter Shorter running back, Noah Holland, ran in a four-yard touchdown. Holland ended the game with a total of 108 yards on 16 carries as the team's leading rusher. Devin Brown added 77 yards on 12 carries, and Justus Durant ran for 63 yards on seven carries.
The Hawks scored once again late in the third with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Dennis to Durrant.
In the fourth quarter Harold Cook came in and threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Dirden, leaving the score 42-3.
Shorter's kicker, Nicholas Pope, was 5-5 for extra-point, and Brett Bardenwerper nailed a 43-yard field goal with 4:55 left in the fourth quarter for the Hawks' final score.
Brevard's Damalos then kicked a 36-yard field goal with 23 seconds left in the game.
Shorter will host Catawba next Saturday at 12 p.m. for its home opener at Barron Stadium.