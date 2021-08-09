The Gordon Central High School football team had a very good first scrimmage.
True, the Warriors struggled to move the football at times in their workout Friday night against Coahulla Creek, but defensively they kept the Colts in check other than one scoring drive just before the end of the first half.
"I thought we did some things well," said Gordon Central head coach T.J. Hamilton. "I thought defensively we flew around. We were aggressive. We were physical. We swarmed to the football. We gang tackled very well. We had an interception and a fumble recovery. We got some three-and-outs and those are the type of positive things that we definitely feel like we can build on."
During the regular season, the interception he was referring to may very well have resulted in a Warrior touchdown as the play was blown dead by the referees the moment cornerback Brison McGinnis picked off the pass. He was called down inside the Coahulla Creek 20, but looked like he had a clear path to the end zone and might have scored had the ref not tweeted his whistle.
"Those are the kind of plays that can really lift up a team," Hamilton said of his defense forcing miscues. "I'm not so sure he doesn't run that in for a touchdown, but in a scrimmage, the ball just comes back to the 25. But it was a big play for us and I think it tells the kids what we're capable of defensively. We just have to keep fighting and working hard to keep trying to force the other team into making mistakes. "
The fumble recovery came early in the second quarter on the Colts first possession of that period. After a Warrior punt, the Creek took over for the fifth time at its own 25.
The visitors busted off a 9-yard run on first down but on second and short, a couple of Warrior defensive linemen burst into the Coahulla Creek backfield, forcing the loose ball and in the scramble, linebacker Matthew Hammock came away with the football.
In the regular season, the Warriors would have taken over at the CC 34, but in a scrimmage, the Creek retained possession but had to start over with a first-and-10 at their own 25.
The Warriors just missed out on a possible score in the final minute of the first quarter.
After a holding call on first down for their only offensive penalty of the game, the Warriors had a second-and-19 at their own 27-yard line.
Using a play fake to freeze the defense, they set up for a pass play that saw their freshman receiver get behind the Creek defense around midfield. The quarterback threw a perfect pass that just slipped through the receiver's hands.
"We feel like in our Wing T offense that that passing opportunity is going to be there. Now it's just a matter of us executing it and catching the football," Hamilton said. " The kid that dropped it, 99 times out of 100, he makes that catch so we have confidence that the next time that play presents itself, we'll execute it.
"The kid kind of beat himself up about it because he didn't make the catch, but the play was there and I know going forward we're going to make it work. We want our kids to play with confidence and not get down when we have a mistake or have a breakdown. We want our kids to play through it and come out stronger and that's why I think the next time we have a chance to make a big pass play like that, we'll make it."
The Colts' lone touchdown came with just 68 seconds to play in the first half to cap off a 10-play, 75-yard march that was really the only time either team moves the ball in the first half.
But even that really came down to one play as after a quarterback sack by Gordon Central, the Colts were facing a 3rd -and-25 at their own 33. But they hooked up on a 25-yard pass to pick up the first down, move the chains and keep the drive moving.
"That was a big play for them and it shows how close we were to really getting off the field and preventing that touchdown," Hamilton said. "That's one of the things we're really working hard at is getting better in that situation and getting off the field. A lot of times for us right now it does come down to making one more defensive play to get off the field or making one more play on offense to pick up that first down. And that's something that comes through continued hard work and being confident that you're going to make that play in that situation."
The Warriors will play their second scrimmage Friday night when they host Sonoraville at 7:30 p.m.