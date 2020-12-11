“We got to expect to win, not hope to win.”
That is the main thing Gordon Central girls’ basketball coach Matt Swanson says that he is preaching to his team for the 2020-21 season.
The Lady Warriors have reached the first round of the state tournament the past three seasons but have been eliminated each time. Getting over that hump is what Swanson most wants to see this season.
“Our goal is always to make the state tournament,” Swanson said. “Last year, we lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer against Bremen in the first round. The year before that we lost by eight to eventual state champion Douglass, and the year before that we lost by four to Elbert County. We’re not just wanting to qualify for state. We’re wanting to be able to take that next step and win the first round. We’ve been so close. I just think it’s a natural progression for us to do if we work hard and qualify (for state).”
The Lady Warriors, who finished last season with a 17-9 overall record and a 9-6 record in region play, have a great chance to take that next step this season. Although Gordon Central will miss the losses of Cheyenne Temple and Mekayla Ramos to graduation, the Lady Warriors return four seniors, consisting of Jada Jaco, Emily Reece, Mercedes Coleman and Tayla Gunn. Swanson expects key leadership from his seniors and is excited for what his team brings back to the court this season.
Gordon Central Girls 2020-21 Roster
|Number
|Name
|Grade
|2
|Jada Jaco
|12
|3
|Kim Paisley
|11
|5
|Brooke Wilson
|11
|10
|Cassie Chastain
|11
|12
|Tayla Gunn
|12
|15
|Rachel Raley
|11
|22
|Emily Reece
|12
|23
|Mercedes Coleman
|12
|25
|Sara Grace Whittle
|10
|30
|Savannah Clark
|10
|32
|Addy Sisson
|10
|40
|Aysha James
|10
“We got our all-time leading scorer in school history coming back — Mercedes Coleman — for her senior year,” Swanson said. “We got Brooke Wilson, Cassie Chastain and Tayla Gunn who all started last year. Senior Jada Jaco is a three-year returning varsity player, and she’ll help, too. Kim Paisley, who played a lot of minutes as a freshman — she’ll be a junior this year and going to contribute.
“You got Emily Reece, who is a senior, and Rachel Raley, who is a junior. Both of them played minutes on the varsity last year, and I expect them to give us big minutes this year,” Swanson explained.
While Coleman is only 26 points away from reaching the huge career milestone of 2,000 points, she might have to wait a little bit for that accomplishment, as she is battling lupus, and her status is unknown at this time.
Swanson does not know when she will be 100% and is just trying to slowly ease her into playing.
Dealing with Coleman’s health uncertainties, along with the challenges of COVID-19 has taught Swanson to be flexible as a coach.
“It’s crazy,” Swanson said. “To be honest with you, you can’t be that coach this year that is such a stickler for making girls run if they miss practice. You can’t be that way this year because you got people missing practices for great reasons this year. You just got to be more flexible.”
The Lady Warriors’ starting five will obviously differ whether Coleman is available or not, but Swanson feels good about his squad either way. With Coleman available, the lineup will consist of Coleman at point guard, Wilson and Chastain at the other guard positions and Paisley and Gunn at the post.
More than anything, Swanson is just happy for the opportunity his team has to get back on the court.
“After last season, I’m excited to tip the ball,” Swanson said. “You can’t take anything for granted after what everybody went through in the spring. You just appreciate every moment you’ve got with your team and every opportunity you got to play this great sport.”