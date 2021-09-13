The Gordon Central High School football team will end its road show and non-region schedule Friday night when they play at Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga.
It has been a tough first three games for the Warriors, but they are hoping to put the train on the track and start barreling forward this Friday night against the Trojans, who are 1-2 on the season.
"I know they have a very good team," Warrior head coach T.J. Hamilton said. "They have a very good back and we've had some trouble stopping the running game and so it will be a real challenge for us, but I know we're looking forward to the opportunity."
They are coming off their best showing of the season offensively, scoring four touchdowns and 28 points in a loss at Southeast Whitfield County nearly two weeks ago. They had scored just 23 points in their first two games combined before the offense came alive against the Raiders.
"The guys up front did a good job and our backs and our quarterback all ran hard and ran well," Hamilton said. "We just need to work off of that and keep getting better. But we had some lanes to run through and our kids did a good job of seeing that and taking advantage of it. We just need to keep doing that and even getting back at it."
And they were good in the special teams department with solid punts, four extra-point points on four attempts, and three blocked extra points and a field goal.
"You always want to see your team make plays on special teams," Hamilton said. "We're getting better in that area and it's another area that we've just got to keep working to improve on."
But defensively is where he says they need to make the most improvement so the time off last week is one they used to work on their tackling. They can't let guys get away once they have a hold on them, Hamilton said.
"We've got to get better at tackling," he said. "We can't have a guy bottled up and then let him get away. We can't have busted tackles. That's something we're going to be spending a lot of time on going forward because it's something we've got to do a better job at. But right now, we are missing too many tackles and that's something we've got to get corrected."
Lee, which is a member of Class A Public Region has played a trio of bigger-than-them public schools with mixed results. They began the year with a 21-12 loss to Dade County, but then bounced back to beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 21-0, before losing Thursday, Sept. 7 to LaFayette, 35-17 in the last game they played.