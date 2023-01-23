Fly Fishing show set for Feb. 3-5 in ATL

ATLANTA – Anglers from throughout the southeast are licking their chops in anticipation of the three day 2023 Atlanta Fly Fishing Show, Feb. 3-5 at the Gas South Convention Center.
The hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat; and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sun. Fly Fishing Show® admission is $18 for one day, $28 for two days and $38 for three days.
Children under age 5 are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform. Children 6-12 are $5. Active military with an ID are $10.
The regional convention facility is at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta is the official show hotel and offers discounted accommodations.
There will be 17 Classes with the Experts including a day-long advanced fly casting course taught jointly by Dr. Gary Borger and Mac Brown on Thurs., Feb. 2.
Cost for the full day advanced class is $625.
Standard class registration is $90 and includes admission to the show for that day.
Classes include Master Advanced Fly Line Control with Brown, Sight Fishing Secrets for Giant Trout with Landon Mayer, Tenkara Fishing Class with Luong Tam, The Perfect Cast with Borger, Fundamentals of Euronymphing with Jason Randall, Tying the Clouser Minnow and New Patterns with Bob Clouser, and The A, B, Cs of Line Control with Brown.
Other classes are Practical Nymphing with Ed Engle, Fly Fishing Tailwaters with Pat Dorsey, Women Only Casting with Whitney Gould, Quick-Step Leech Patterns that Catch Fish with Mayer, The Art of Nymph Fishing with Randall, and Casting Strategies with Borger.
The Atlanta show features 29 free seminars including Georgia’s Best High Country Trout Options with Jimmy Jacobs, Fishing the Non-Hatch Times with Dr. Borger, What Trout Like to Eat and Flies to Feed Them with Tim Flagler, Trout Spey Primer with Gould, Tips to Catch More Trout with Dorsey, Offbeat Tactics that Catch Trout with Engle, and Fighting Big Fish with Andy Mill.
Free Destination Theater presentations will take anglers around the world in search of “bigger and better” including 30 Years of Guiding and Advocating on the Chattahoochee River
Tailwater by Chris Scalley, Fly Fishing Western North Carolina and East Tennessee with Kevin Howell, Fly Fishing North Georgia and Beyond with Andy Bowen, Fly Fishing for Redeye Bass with Dr. Matt Lewis, The Best of SW Montana with Seth McLean/Chris Knott, and Large Trout of the Southern Hemisphere: Chile and New Zealand by Brian O’Keefe.
Frequent daily casting demonstrations are scheduled in the show’s two ponds by Michael Mauri, Brown, Currier, Gabe Wittosch, Jeff Wagner, Howell, Clouser, Dr. Borger, Gould, and Mill.
Featured fly tiers include Clouser, Borger, Mayer, Engle, and Flagler.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Show goers will have the opportunity of voting on the 2023 Consumer Choice Awards of best new fly fishing products. Awards in 38 product categories are presented jointly by The Fly Fishing Show, Angling Trade media, Fly Fusion Magazine and Fly Fishing Journeys.
More than $30,000 worth of national door prizes are up for grabs including a week’s guided fishing for two anglers at Tarpon Caye Lodge, Belize, valued at $8,400; SET’s Spring Creek Lodge in Northern Patagonia for one, $5,450; a $5,000 credit on any Fish Partner Iceland trip listed on their website; five night, four days fishing package at Swains Cay Lodge, Bahamas
Out Islands valued at $4,685; and two night, two days of fishing at the Big Land Lodge, Labrador, Canada, valued at approximately $4,000.
A complete list of door prizes is on The Fly Fishing Show website.