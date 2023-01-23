Fly Fishing show set for Feb. 3-5 in ATL

ATLANTA – Anglers from throughout the southeast are licking their chops in anticipation of the three day 2023 Atlanta Fly Fishing Show, Feb. 3-5 at the Gas South Convention Center.

The hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat; and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sun. Fly Fishing Show® admission is $18 for one day, $28 for two days and $38 for three days.

