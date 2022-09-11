Shorter Hawks

Shorter built a two-touchdown lead at the half and held on over the final two quarters on Saturday thanks in large part to a stellar offensive day from senior quarterback Aeneas Dennis for a 34-21 home win over Catawba at Barron Stadium.

The victory pushes the Hawks to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2014. Shorter head coach Zach Morrison said the strong start is another step in the right direction as the program looks to turn things around after several tough years in a row.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In