The Calhoun girls’ basketball team found themselves down by 16 points to Etowah at halftime of their first game of the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic at Pope High School in Marietta on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Jackets desperately needed a spark, and Calhoun star player Britiya Curtis stepped up in a big way, as she put up 31 of her game-high 43 points in the second half to lead Calhoun’s comeback and ultimately help the Lady Jackets secure the 71-63 victory.
Calhoun coach Jaime Echols showered some high praise on Curtis after the game.
“I think she’s the best player in the state of Georgia,” Echols said. “Everything they were doing was keying on her to try to stop her, and they could not do it. She can drive it to the basket or shoot the three, and she’s good at getting her other teammates involved. It was 43 points, but it was an unselfish 43 points. No matter where we play or who we play, she’s the best player on the floor.”
A big moment in the game came partway through the fourth quarter when Calhoun’s Lauren Watson drained a 3-pointer to give her team the lead for the first time since early in the second quarter, and the Lady Jackets never looked back. Echols was happy with the resiliency he saw from his team.
“I think that’s the first time Calhoun basketball has beat a 7A school,” Echols said. “To be down 16 points to a really good team of giants (and come back was big). We changed up at half how we were guarding the post a little bit, and that made a big difference. Also, we have a lot of want-to about us. We feel like we lost a game Wednesday (against Ringgold) that we maybe should’ve won, so we were out to prove some things. Our girls showed a lot of their character today.”
Etowah’s Ally Zazzara put up a valiant individual effort, scoring a team-high 20 points, but it proved to not be enough for Etowah (6-3, 1-1 in Region 5-AAAAAAA). Jada Peterson finished second on the team in scoring with 15 points, and Calhoun’s Mattie Jane Mashburn also added nine points of her own.
The Lady Jackets (5-4) will finish out the tournament with a game against South Forsyth on Tuesday before ending the tournament with a noon matchup with Hillgrove today.