The Calhoun and Sonoraville High School volleyball teams just keep grinding.
Both teams' Region run is complete and both teams know where they will be seeded in their league tournaments in the next couple of weeks. But there are still games to be played and appointments to be kept with intense preparations for all those upcoming big mid-to-late October games still going on.
CALHOUN
The Yellow Jackets wrap up the regular season this week with five games, starting with a doubleheader on Tuesday at Marietta and then a tripleheader Thursday at home with North Paulding, Fannin County, and Northwest Whitfield.
Head coach Nic Hann's squad has continued to improve all season, but still display some inconsistent play that can plague a younger team.
However, when they have played well, they have played very well and that level of consistency is what they are chasing as the postseason approaches.
Blessed Trinity was the Region 6 champ, running the table at 5-0 while Calhoun went 4-1 to finish second, making them the top two seeds in the upcoming Regional Tournament.
The league schedule is complete for everyone and Cartersville came in third in the Region at 3-2 while Cass was 4th with the 2-3 mark. Woodland and Hiram each won a game, going 1-4.
Blessed Trinity, the number two 5A team in the state, not only went undefeated in the Region, the Titans won all five matches by 2-0 scores. Calhoun was 8-3 in 11 sets in Region action.
The Yellow Jackets continued to make a solid late-season push this week with four victories.
On Monday, they beat both Darlington and Ringgold by 2-0 scores in a doubleheader and on Wednesday, they topped Union County and Gilmer again by a 2-0 count in another sweep.
Against Darlington, Calhoun won the first set 25-14 but had a much tougher second set, winning 25-22, for the sweep.
The Tigers put up a fight in the first set against Calhoun but the Jackets got the 25-21 win. They took the second set rather easily 25-12.
They finished the week with a four-game win streak by first beating Gilmer, 25-21, 25-21 and then Union County by that same 25-21 score in the first set before getting its fourth sweep of the week by a 25-12 count.
Those wins also have the Yellow Jackets eight games over. 500 for the first time this year as they began this week with a 24-16 record.
SONORAVILLE
The Phoenix will be the number two seed in the upcoming AAA Region 6 tournament after finishing second in the league this year.
The Phoenix were 7-1 in the region, finishing a game behind LaFayette, which had a perfect 8-0 spree through the league.
The Lady Ramblers lost just one set in those eight matches and the Phoenix lost just four.
Adairsville and Ringgold were in a tussle for third place in Region 6 as they still had league games to go with Adairsville 4-2 entering the weekend. Ringgold was 4-3 with one game left.
Sonoraville finished their conference games last Thursday when they swept first Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 2-0 and then Adairsville by the same count to secure one of the top two seeds.
In both matches, all the sets were fairly tight, but they were still in control beating LFO, 25-20, 25-15 and Adairsville, 25-17, 25-16,
Junior Alley Cole, who is a middle blocker and outside hitter, and sophomore Ryley Brewer, who also plays both spots, have two of the top kill percentages in the league.
Going into the weekend, Cole had 185 kills out of 373 attempts in just under 70 sets played while Brewer had 94 kills on 223 attempts. Junior setter Cameron Steely had 66 more and those came on 173 chances.
Steely and sophomore teammate Sulli Knight are both in the top five in the league in assists with Steely having 245 while Knight has 157 and both have played in nearly 70 sets.
Head coach Dia Johnson's team started this week with a 20-16 overall record and after hosting a varsity play day Saturday at the Sonoraville Recreation Center, the Phoenix go to Heritage Thursday for a doubleheader against Heritage and Coahulla Creek.