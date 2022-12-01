College Football Playoff expands to 12-team format for '24

The College Football Playoff officially expands to a 12-team format. 

 College Football Playoff

IRVING, TEXAS – Members of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers have agreed to begin the newly-expanded 12-team playoff during the 2024-2025 season.

"We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. "When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In