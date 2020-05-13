Frank Pinson has spent most of his life in Dalton, and now he has a new coaching job in his hometown.
On Tuesday, Christian Heritage School named Pinson head coach of its girls basketball team. Pinson, a Dalton native and a Dalton High School graduate, comes to the Lady Lions program from Sonoraville High School, where he was an assistant on the 2019-20 girls basketball team that won the Region 6-3A championship and made an Elite Eight appearance in the state playoffs.
“Making it to the Elite Eight, it left me hungry,” Pinson said. “That’s something I look forward to hopefully doing here. I look forward to challenging and winning against the different schools in our state.”
Pinson takes over for previous head coach Maggie Plumley, a Christian Heritage graduate. In four seasons Plumley finished with an overall record of 68-40 and reached the Sweet Sixteen in the Class A Private state playoffs in the past two seasons. Plumley stepped down from her role after the season to devote time to other pursuits, Christian Heritage athletics director Chad Jordan said.
Jordan taught and coached at Dalton High when Pinson was in school.
“He’s really passionate about basketball, but the thing that stuck out to me was the fact that he is all in on our school’s mission, which is to educate children to serve Christ,” Jordan said. "That’s first and foremost what we look for in our employees.”
“They do an exemplary job of creating model citizens and young adults and teaching them the ways of the Lord,” Pinson said. “That’s big for me and my family.”
Pinson was a standout guard at Dalton, helping lead the Catamounts to a 22-6 record and Region 7-4A title in the 2002-03 season. He was also the Daily Citizen-News All-Area Player of the Year that season. After graduating from Dalton, Pinson played basketball at Albany State University and then for the Atlanta Vision of the minor-league American Basketball Association. Pinson was the girls basketball coach at Red Bud Middle School in Calhoun from 2017-19.
“He really talked about his preparation,” Jordan said. “I think he’s ready for this next step in his career.”
This is Pinson's first time working in his hometown, he said. Pinson has lived in Dalton all the while though, along with wife Cassandra and sons Tallen and Trace. He’s excited to stay closer to home in his new role.
“Being a hometown guy, I know a lot of parents and grandparents,” Pinson said. “They raised me here, I just look to do the same thing for their youth.”
Pinson will also be the school’s assistant to the athletics director and teach business education courses at Christian Heritage. Pinson graduated from Albany State with a degree in business management.
Pinson said he plans to meet with his team for the first time virtually next week.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time to meet them,” Pinson said. “I look forward to building with them."