Sports calendar Calhoun Times Sports Calendar Sep 17, 2022 Monday, Sept. 19VolleyballCalhoun Middle School at Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Rockmart MiddleTuesday, Sept. 20SOFTBALLCalhoun at Cartersville, 5:55 p.m, Cartersville High SchoolSonoraville at Central Carroll, 5:30 p.m., Carroll High SchoolGordon Central vs. Murray County, 5 p.m., Ratner StadiumAshworth Middle School at Model, 4:30 p.m., Model Middle SchoolVOLLEYBALLCalhoun vs. Hiram and Cass, 5 p.m., Woodland High SchoolSonoraville vs. Northwest Whitfield County at 5:30 p.m. and Southeast Whitfield County at 6:30 p.m., Northwest Whitfield High SchoolGordon Central at Murray County, 5 p.m., Murray County High SchoolCROSS COUNTRYRed Bud Middle School at the Rockmart MS Meet, time to be announced, Nathan Dean ParkWednesday, Sept. 21FOOTBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Cass, 5 p.m., Phil Reeve StadiumAshworth Middle School vs. Armuchee, 4:30 p.m., Ratner StadiumVOLLEYBALLAshworth Middle School at FCAA Championship, all day, Coosa High SchoolRed Bud vs. Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Cartersville Middle SchoolThursday, Sept. 22FOOTBALLSonoraville junior varsity vs. Fannin County, 5 p.m., The FurnaceCalhoun freshmen vs. McCallie, 5 p.m., Phil Reeve StadiumCROSS COUNTRYSonoraville boys and girls, Gordon Central boys and girls at the Wildwood Run, junior varsity at 5:30 p.m, boys varsity at 6:10 p.m. and girls varsity race at 6:40 p.m., Edwards Park in DaltonSOFTBALLSonoraville vs. Central Carroll, 5:30 p.m., The FurnaceGordon Central at Rockmart, 5 p.m., Rockmart High SchoolAshworth Middle School at Armuchee, 5:30 p.m., Armuchee Middle SchoolVOLLEYBALLSonoraville at Ringgold, 5:30 p.m., Ringgold High SchoolFriday, Sept. 23FOOTBALLGordon Central vs. Fannin County, 7:30 p.m., Ratner StadiumSaturday, Sept. 24VOLLEYBALLCalhoun and Sonoraville at the Raider Rally, 8 a.m., Southeast Whitfield High SchoolRed Bud Middle at the Dalton tournament, all day, Dalton High SchoolCROSS COUNTRYAshworth Middle School at the Darlington School Festival, 10:30 a.m., Darlington School in RomeCHEER COMPETITIONCalhoun at the Jacket Jam, 9 a.m., Calhoun High School