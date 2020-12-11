It is Season No. 2 for Jaime Echols at the coaching helm of the Calhoun varsity girls’ basketball program. Echols feels more comfortable in his role this second time around, and he believes his team feels the same as well.
Calhoun Girls 2020-21 Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|#2
|Avery Greeson
|G
|9th
|#3
|Emma Rogers
|G
|11th
|#4
|Maggie McBrayer
|F
|12th
|#5
|Malysha Winston
|F
|11th
|#10
|Mattie Jane Mashburn
|G
|12th
|#11
|Lyndi Rae Davis
|F
|12th
|#12
|Layla Baker
|G
|9th
|#15
|Lauren Watson
|G
|10th
|#20
|Ayrian Berner
|G
|10th
|#22
|Ashlyn Brzozoski
|G
|12th
|#23
|Britiya Curtis
|G
|10th
|#25
|Jabria Printup
|F
|11th
|#32
|Kylee Thornton
|F
|12th
“We’re probably in more of a unique situation than a lot of teams,” Echols said. “Everything up to this point has gone well. Last year was my first year, so we were just getting used to everything. The kids were getting used to learning our mentality and the way we approach things. This year, even though we were set back a little this summer with COVID-19 and things were a little bit different, it’s still better than last year because they know what to expect.”
The Lady Jackets will have to get comfortable playing in a new classification and region this season as they will be the latest Calhoun team to make the jump to Region 7-AAAAA.
Last season, the Lady Jackets finished with an 18-12 overall record with a 13-6 region record (6-AAA) and were eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs. There may be a step up in competition this year, but Echols still has high expectations for his team.
“We’re stepping up to 5A, and it’s going to be tougher in a lot of respects,” Echols said. “That region we were in last year was really tough with Sonoraville, Ringgold and Coahulla Creek. I think that region kind of prepared us a little bit for what we’re going to face in 5A. Hopefully, last year, we got some foundations laid with that being our first year. We would hope to be able to be at the point where we can start thinking about playing for region championships and hopefully get to the point where we can think about making some runs in the state tournament.”
The Lady Jackets only lost two seniors off their team from last season, albeit key players in Anna George and Erin Barnes, but expect to have more veteran leadership this year.
“Last year, we only had two seniors, and they were super,” Echols said. “This year, we got five seniors, and they are great leaders. We will go as far as our senior class, which is Lyndi Rae Davis, Mattie Jane Mashburn, Ashlyn Brzozoski, Maggie McBrayer and Kylee Thornton. All of those kids are tremendous assets to have not only on the court but also more importantly in the locker room.”
Another boon for the Lady Jackets this season is the return of last season’s leading scorer in Britiya Curtis. Curtis is only a sophomore but will be one of the key players this season.
“Britiya Curtis is our point guard,” Echols said. “She started for us as a freshman, so everything will begin with her. Britiya Curtis was our leading scorer last year, so it’s always good when you’re leading scorer is a freshman because you can depend on them for a few more years.
“Then, we have Lyndi Rae Davis, who’s returning for us in the post. Lyndi Rae was a double-double kid for us last year, too. Everything will go through those two, but then we’ve gone Ashlyn Brzozoski and Mattie Jane Mashburn,” Echols said. “Mattie Jane didn’t start for us last year, but she played as many minutes as anybody. We feel like we got a returning starter with her. Those will be some of the key players we’ll be counting on.”
The Lady Jackets have already settled on a starting five this year with one caveat – McBrayer’s status. McBrayer has been dealing with back issues, and Echols does not expect her to be cleared at the start of the season. Echols says he will most likely employ a fourth guard, and the starting five will consist of Curtis, Brzozoski, Mashburn and either junior Emma Rogers or sophomore Lauren Watson at the guard positions. Davis rounds up the lineup at forward.
Echols and his team are itching to get back on the court and face the challenge of the new region. Echols hopes his team not only picks up where they left off at the end of the last season but goes beyond.
“I think the thing I’m most excited about is seeing how we pick up from last year,” Echols said. “I felt that when we ended our season last year, we were playing really good basketball, and we’ve gotten better as the year has gone on. I’m anxious to see us pick up from last year, which I think we will, and, hopefully, be able to take it to another level.”