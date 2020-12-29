The Calhoun girls’ basketball team took part in the Mistletoe Madness Christmas Tournament last week at North Murray High School. The Lady Jackets won their first game against Ringgold 61-53 and fell to Jefferson 84-62 before suffering a heartbreaking loss in their rematch versus Ringgold on Wednesday (70-67).
Lyndi Rae Davis led the Lady Jackets with 21 points in their first tussle with Ringgold on Monday, and Britiya Curtis added 13 of her own. In the second game, the Lady Jackets had their hands full against a talented Jefferson team (7-1, 1-0 in Region 8-AAAA) and fell short despite Curtis’ 21 points and Davis’ 14. Jefferson’s Ellie Kinlaw put up a game-high 28 points, and teammate Livi Blackstock scored 24 more.
Despite Curtis pacing the Lady Jackets with 35 points on Wednesday, Calhoun came up on the losing end to Ringgold (8-3, 3-2 in Region 6-AAA) in their rematch. Overall, Calhoun coach Jaime Echols remained upbeat about his team’s performance in the tournament and saw positive takeaways for his growing team.
“We played great,” Said Echols regarding the first game. “Ringgold is a really good team, and if you can play and beat them, that says a lot with where we are – trying to turn the corner and go. Anytime you can beat Coach (Margaret) Stockburger (of Ringgold) it’s a good win. I thought we turned around and played great against Jefferson the next day, who might be the best team in the state of Georgia. We shot the ball great the whole tournament. What we wanted to get out of these two Christmas tournaments is just to get us ready for region play. We’re seeing a bunch of good teams and a bunch of different styles of play. We will have seen everything by the time we tip it off on January 8 in region.”