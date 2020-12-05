ATHENS — Calhoun traveled 97 miles across North Georgia to beat Clarke Central 33-14 on Friday in the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the host Gladiators 19-0 in the second half to pull away.
With the victory, Calhoun advances to the state quarterfinals where they will host Coffee next weekend.
“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Calhoun coach Clay Stephenson said. “We told them at halftime to just finish the fight. In the first half, we came out 14-14, and the kids came out and showed out in the second half. Can’t be more proud of them and the coaching staff. We’re just super proud.”
Senior running back Jerrian Hames led the Jackets with 27 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores and the majority of the yards coming after the half. Two second-half carries went for 85 yards.
After trailing 7-0 after one quarter, Calhoun dominated the rest of the game, outscoring the Gladiators 33-7.
“We wanted to do that,” Stephenson said. “We wanted to get into the fourth quarter (and be) in the ballgame. We did, and we pulled away.”
Hames’ 1-yard run with 9:46 left in the third quarter gave Calhoun its first lead. After an interception by Blaze Hammett later in the quarter, quarterback Christian Lewis hit Speer for a 29-yard score on a throw over the middle that Speer made a leaping grab on the goal line before falling into the end zone.
In the final quarter, Hames scored from four yards out to ice the game.
Stephenson said there were no major adjustments at the half, but after giving up two passing touchdowns to wide receiver Nono Mack, a Charlotte commitment, the Jackets found themselves trailing after each one.
“The first half we blew a couple coverages and they hit some big plays,” said Stephenson. “They have some big playmakers, and they hit a few. In the second half, we had some matchups that we liked and kept going to them.”
Quarterback Christian Lewis started the game 4-of-12, but closed the game making several big plays including touchdown passes of 15 and 29 yards and five passes for more than 25 yards.
“(Lewis is) a dadgum winner,” Stephenson said. “He made play after play after play when we needed it the most. He didn’t play a perfect game, but made the plays that we needed to make when we needed them. “
The Yellow Jackets rushed for 170 yards and threw for 247. Lewis finished with 243 yards through the air and four touchdowns.
Receiver Quin Smith was a bright spot in the first half with 77 receiving yards including touchdowns of 25 and 12 yards. He finished the game with 89 yards receiving.
Receiver Cole Speer had just three catches, but they totaled 99 yards including a 29-yard score in the third quarter. Senior Will Seamons led the team with five catches including an 11-yard touchdown late in the first half to tie the score. He also dove for a 27-yard reception in the third quarter on the Gladiators’ 2-yard line that set up another touchdown.
In his second year as head coach of his alma mater, Stephenson admitted this was his biggest win yet.
“For sure,” he said.