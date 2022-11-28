For the fifth straight time in the series, the Georgia Bulldogs get the best of rival Georgia Tech to keep the Governor's Cup in Athens for another season.
But this victory meant just a little more. The night after the Bulldogs honored former head coach Vince Dooley, they completed another season with a 37-14 win over the Jackets.
For the second straight season and the first time in school history, the Bulldogs have finished the moved to 12-0 (first in SEC with back-to-back 12-0 starts since Alabama in 2008-2009) and will now head to Atlanta to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday for the SEC Championship.
Blame the on the noon kick or maybe the Holiday week or a pesky Georgia Tech team, but the Bulldogs did not get the start that they wanted, allowing the Jackets to drive 75 yards for a touchdown and striking first to open the game. It was the first touchdown the Bulldogs' defense has allowed in the first quarter of a game all season, and it came on the back of a gutsy 34-yard pass on a fourth-and-9 play at the Bulldogs 41 yard line. A few moments later, Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh punch in a 7-yard run that put Tech up 7-0.
Georgia’s offense, on the other hand, took a bit to get started as the Bulldogs' second drive looked like it had potential after a 16-yard run from Stetson Bennett that placed the Bulldogs first-and-goal on the 4-yard line. But they were unable to punch it in and hadto settle for a 30-yard Jack Podlesny field goal that put the first points on the board for the Bulldogs making it 7-3.
It wasn't until the 7:59 mark in the second quarter that the Bulldogs finally took the lead at 10-7 when Bennett tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on a drive that was sparked by a 45-yard run by Kenny McIntosh which was the longest run by a Georgia back all season.
Headed out of the half and into the third quarter Tech had held Georgia to only 153 total yards while stacking up 187 total yards of its own.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs got to work, starting with a 50-yard field goal that came after a controversial call on Arian Smith in the back of the end zone, which was ruled out of bounds.
Georgia’s defense showed up big after Tech punter David Shanahan dropped the snapped and was immediately swarmed by the Bulldogs for a 13-yard loss giving Georgia the ball back on the 17. But it took a fourth-and-1 pass to Brock Bowers to convert on the Tech mistake that put the Bulldogs up 20-7.
Late in the third, the Bulldogs forced a turnover that resulted in another Podlesny field goal making the score 23-7 with 4:11 left in the quarter.
The Bulldogs' next possession showcased what might have been the biggest Georgia play of the season, an 83-yard reception by Kenny McIntosh down the sideline. McIntosh later punched it in for his eighth rushing touchdown of the season and completing a 99-yard drive to put the Bulldogs ahead 30-7. The senior back finished the day with 86 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 96 yards.
Georgia’s final score came from Kendall Milton who blew the game wide open with a 44-yard touchdown run that put the game out of reach at 37-7 with only 11:13 left to play in the fourth. The Yellow Jackets managed to put seven more points on the board on a 24-yard pass from Dontae Smith to Malachi Carter, making the final score in Athens 37-14.
In his final home game, Stetson Bennett finished the day 10-of-18 with two touchdown passes and 140 yards, while grinding out 21 yards on five attempts.
The 2022 Bulldogs Senior Class established a school record for wins with a 46-5 record (the 2021 class posted a 45-8 record) and also set a school record for winning 27 straight regular season games.
Georgia now sets its sights on the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Atlanta. The Bulldogs are attempting to clinch their first SEC Title since 2017 when it defeated the Auburn Tigers 28-7.
Georgia and LSU will kick off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. on CBS.