For the fifth straight time in the series, the Georgia Bulldogs get the best of rival Georgia Tech to keep the Governor's Cup in Athens for another season.

But this victory meant just a little more. The night after the Bulldogs honored former head coach Vince Dooley, they completed another season with a 37-14 win over the Jackets.

