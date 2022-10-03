Grady Bryant had 14 tackles and Jake Weitkamp had 11 tackles and a sack as Berry dropped a 24-10 decision to Birminghan-Southern in Southern Athletic Association play from Birmingham, Ala., Saturday night.
Trailing 10-0 after one quarter, the Vikings (2-2, 0-1 SAA) put together two drives that ended in points to knot the score heading into halftime. On the first play of the second quarter, Matthew Syverson connected on a 39-yard field goal to make it 10-3. After BSC (3-1, 1-0 SAA) turned the ball over on downs at the Berry 35, the Vikings used six plays to go 65 yards for the game-tying score. After a 40-yard pass from Gavin Gray to Bryce Herring put the Vikings in the red zone, Gray would tuck it and run on a 4th-and-1 from the nine-yard line for the equalizing touchdown.
Two passing plays of over 20 yards each on the opening drive of the second half gave the Panthers the lead back, 17-10. In the fourth quarter, BSC would milk the clock and force the Vikings to use all three timeouts. Eventually, after a 3rd-and-4 conversion gave BSC first down at the Berry 36, a touchdown run on the next play would put the Vikings in a hole too deep to climb from.
The Vikings would look to pull closer as the drove down to the BSC one-yard line in the final 90 seconds, but an interception in the endzone with 1:03 remaining ended the contest in favor of the home side.
Gray would throw for 165 yards on 14-of-25 passing, with seven of those passes going to Gray for 109 yards. Five Vikings combined to rush for 154 yards, let by Dealo Parson and his 57 on nine carries.
BSC would out-gain the Vikings 378 to 319. The Panthers were 12 of 18 on 3rd-down conversions and held the ball for 38:28.
Berry returns to SAA play this Saturday when it plays host to Rhodes for the Mountain Day game. Opening kickoff is set for 6 p.m.