Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.
The Falcons (3-3) received a breaking performance from rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft had seven grabs for 163 yards. In his past two games, he has 16 catches for 282 yards.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed 25 of 40 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
Miami (1-6) has lost six straight games.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the subject of reported trade rumors, threw a career-high four touchdown passes. He completed 32 of 40 passes for 291 yards.
Tagovailoa was intercepted twice in Falcons’ territory, including one in the red zone.
The first quarter featured Tagovailoa’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Ford on a slant. It was the first TD grab of Ford’s four-year NFL career, and it capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive.
Koo made a 33-yard field goal. But Miami’s Pro Bowl kicker, Jason Sanders, had his 49-yard try blocked by Falcons rookie Adetokunbo Ogundeji. It was the first blocked kick in Sanders’ career.
The Falcons took a 10-7 lead with 4:53 left in the first half after Ryan rolled right and tossed a 5-yard TD pass to South Florida native Calvin Ridley.
After Atlanta’s Jaylinn Hawkins intercepted Tagovailoa in the end zone, the Falcons drove for a 36-yard Koo field goal, giving the Falcons a 13-7 halftime lead. That 62-yard drive featured a brilliant one-handed catch by Pitts.
Atlanta started the third quarter with Ryan’s 49-yard bomb to Russell Gage, who caught the ball while falling into the end zone. Ryan changed the play at the line of scrimmage on second and 8, and Gage ran past safety Jevon Holland.
With 5:18 left in the third, Tagovailoa threw a 6-yard TD pass to Mike Gesicki, who jumped to make the grab in the end zone, cutting Miami’s deficit to 20-14.
After a Tagovailoa 7-yard TD pass to Myles Gaskin, Miami took a 28-27 lead with 2:27 left in the fourth on Tagovailoa’s 4-yard toss to Mack Hollins, who was open in the back of the end zone.
Buccaneers 38, Bears 3: Tom Brady threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns, including the 600th of his illustrious career, and Tampa Bay cruised to a win over Chicago.
Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns when he fired a strike to Mike Evans in the final seconds of the first quarter. Evans caught two other touchdowns passes from Brady.
Giants 25, Panthers 3: Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass and New York let its defense do the heavy lifting in a victory against Carolina.
Former Panthers kicker Graham Gano made field goals from 49, 53 and 44 yards for the Giants (2-5), who won at home for the first time in four tries this season.
Packers 24, Washington 10: Aaron Rodgers threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as Green Bay stretched its winning streak to six.
Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for the Packers (6-1), who also leaned on a defense that got tough when Washington got inside the 20-yard line.
Raiders 33, Eagles 22: Derek Carr passed for 323 yards and two touchdowns as Las Vegas defeated Philadelphia.
Rams 28, Lions 19: Detroit battled but ultimately succumbed to a more complete Los Angeles team.
Cardinals 31, Texans 5: Kyler Murray passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns as Arizona overcame a slow start and cruised to a win over Houston.
Titans 27, Chiefs 3: Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry threw touchdown passes as Tennessee coasted to a victory against Kansas City.
Patriots 54, Jets 13: Mac Jones passed for a career-high 307 yards and two touchdowns, Damien Harris rushed for 106 yards and two scores and New England handled New York easily.
Bengals 41, Ravens 17: Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns and Ja’Marr Chase had 201 yards as Cincinnati throttled Baltimore to move into first place in the AFC North.