Sports Calendar Sports calendar Nov 14, 2021 1 hr ago Wednesday, Nov. 17BASKETBALLCalhoun Middle School sixth grade at Dalton, 6 p.m., Dalton MiddleCalhoun Middle vs. Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolThursday, Nov. 18SWIMMING AND DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls vs. Cass, Pickens County, and Creekview, TBA, Calhoun Aquatic CenterBASKETBALLCalhoun Middle vs. Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolGIRLS BASKETBALLCalhoun Middle at Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolWRESTLINGGordon Central vs. Armuchee and Model, 5:30 p.m., Armuchee High SchoolAshworth Middle School vs. Armuchee and Model, 4:30 p.m., at Armuchee High SchoolFriday, Nov. 19FOOTBALLCalhoun at Ware County, 7:30 p.m., Waycross, GA.BASKETBALL Gordon Central vs. Oakwood Christian, 7:30 p.m., Gordon CentralGIRLS BASKETBALLGordon Central vs. Oakwood Christian, 6 p.m., Gordon CentralWRESTLINGAshworth Middle School, Red Bud Middle vs. Carrolton Middle, Mt. Zion Middle, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth Middle SchoolSaturday, Nov. 20BASKETBALLGordon Central vs. Woodland, 4:30 p.m., Gordon CentralGIRLS BASKETBALLSonoraville at Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic, Day One, TBA, Armuchee High School.WRESTLINGSonoraville varsity and jayvees at Ola Invitational, 9 a.m., Ola High SchoolGordon Central at Northwest or Coosa tournament, TBACalhoun Middle School at Red Top Scramble, 9 a.m., Red Top Middle School