Monday, Aug. 22SOFTBALLSonoraville at Calhoun, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolCalhoun Middle School vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolTuesday, Aug. 23SOFTBALLDalton vs. Calhoun, 5:55 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolVOLLEYBALLCalhoun vs. Model/Trion 6 p.m., Model High SchoolWednesday, Aug. 24SOFTBALLCalhoun Middle School at Cass, 4:30 p.m., Cass VOLLEYBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Rockmart, junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun MSThursday, Aug. 25SOFTBALLCalhoun Middle School at Westside, 5 p.m., Westside ParkCalhoun at Hiram, 5:55 p.m., Hiram High SchoolVOLLEYBALLCalhoun vs. Coosa/Darlington/Coahulla Creek, 5 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolFriday, Aug. 26FOOTBALLCalhoun at Gardendale (Alabama), 7 p.m., Gardendale High SchoolSaturday, Aug. 27VOLLEYBALLCalhoun at the Calhoun Invitational, 8 a.m., Calhoun High SchoolCROSS COUNTRYCalhoun boys and girls at the Ridge Ferry Invitational, 9 a.m., Ridge Ferry Park in Rome