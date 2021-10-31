Thursday, Nov. 4

SWIMMING & DIVING

Calhoun boys and girls vs. Cleveland, TN, 5 p.m., Calhoun High Aquatic Center

Calhoun Middle School boys and girls vs. Cleveland, TN, 5 p.m., Calhoun HS Aquatic Center

Friday, Nov. 5

FOOTBALL

Sonoraville at Coahulla Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Gordon Central at Model, 7:30 p.m., Rome

Saturday, Nov. 6

BASKETBALL

Calhoun Middle School boys vs. Saddle Ridge, 11 a.m., Calhoun Middle vs. Ringgold, 12 p.m., Heritage Middle School

Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Ringgold, 12 p.m.; Calhoun Middle vs. Heritage Middle, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Ashworth Middle School at the Lumpkin County Traditional, 9 a.m., Lumpkin County High School.

