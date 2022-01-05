Sports calendar Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Jan. 11BASKETBALLCalhoun vs. Hiram, 7:30 p.m., The HiveSonoraville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m., Ringgold High SchoolGordon Central vs. Dade County, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central HighCalhoun girls vs. Hiram, 6 p.m., The HiveSonoraville girls at Ringgold, 6 p.m., Ringgold High SchoolGordon Central girls vs. Dade County, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central HighSWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun Middle School boys and girls at Dalton, 5 p.m., Dalton Middle SchoolWRESTLINGSonoraville junior varsity at JV Scramble, 5 p.m., The FurnaceCalhoun Middle School at Region Duals, Red Top Middle School, 4 p.m.Friday, Jan. 14BASKETBALLGordon Central vs. Dalton Academy, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central HighCalhoun vs. Woodland, 8:30 p.m., The HiveSonoraville vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 8:30 p.m., The HiveGordon Central girls vs. Dalton Academy, 6 p.m., Gordon Central HighCalhoun girls vs. Woodland, 7 p.m., The HiveSonoraville girls vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 7 p.m., The HiveSWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls at Northwest Georgia Swimming Association (NWGA) meet, 5 p.m.Saturday, Jan. 15SWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls at Northwest Georgia Swim Association (NWGA) meet, 5 p.m.WRESTLINGCalhoun at State Dual Sectionals, TBA, 9 a.m.Sonoraville at State Quads, 10 a.m., The Furnace Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gordon among area's fastest-growing counties Schools continue to guard against COVID AdventHealth Gordon welcomes first baby of 2022 County approves employee cost of living raises, judicial building overages Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Jan. 01, 2022 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.