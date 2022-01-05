Tuesday, Jan. 11

BASKETBALL

Calhoun vs. Hiram, 7:30 p.m., The Hive

Sonoraville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m., Ringgold High School

Gordon Central vs. Dade County, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High

Calhoun girls vs. Hiram, 6 p.m., The Hive

Sonoraville girls at Ringgold, 6 p.m., Ringgold High School

Gordon Central girls vs. Dade County, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High

SWIMMING & DIVING

Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Dalton, 5 p.m., Dalton Middle School

WRESTLING

Sonoraville junior varsity at JV Scramble, 5 p.m., The Furnace

Calhoun Middle School at Region Duals, Red Top Middle School, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

BASKETBALL

Gordon Central vs. Dalton Academy, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High

Calhoun vs. Woodland, 8:30 p.m., The Hive

Sonoraville vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 8:30 p.m., The Hive

Gordon Central girls vs. Dalton Academy,  6 p.m., Gordon Central High

Calhoun girls vs. Woodland, 7 p.m., The Hive

Sonoraville girls vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 7 p.m., The Hive

SWIMMING & DIVING

Calhoun boys and girls at Northwest Georgia Swimming Association (NWGA) meet, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

SWIMMING & DIVING

Calhoun boys and girls at Northwest Georgia Swim Association (NWGA) meet, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Calhoun at State Dual Sectionals, TBA, 9 a.m.

Sonoraville at State Quads, 10 a.m., The Furnace

