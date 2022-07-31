Sports calendar Jul 31, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Aug. 4SOFTBALLCalhoun scrimmage vs. Coahulla Creek, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolFriday, Aug. 5FOOTBALLCalhoun scrimmage at Northwest Whitfield County, 7:30 p.m., NW Whitfield High SchoolSonoraville scrimmage at Model, 7:30 p.m., RomeGordon Central at Coahulla Creek, 7:30 p.m, Coahulla Creek High SchoolSaturday, Aug. 6VOLLEYBALLSonoraville junior varsity at the Fightin' with the Phoenix tournament, 9 a.m., Sonoraville Rec CenterMonday, Aug. 8SOFTBALLSonoraville scrimmage vs. Gordon Lee, 5:30 p.m., The FurnaceCalhoun Middle School at Red Top, 4:30 p.m., Red Top MiddleTuesday, Aug. 9SOFTBALLSonoraville at Adairsville, 5 p.m., Adairsville High School.VOLLEYBALLGordon Central vs. Chattooga, 5 p.m, Gordon Central High SchoolCalhoun at Rome, 5:30 p.m., Rome High SchoolWednesday, Aug. 10SOFTBALLCalhoun at Gordon Lee, 5:30 p.m., Gordon Lee High SchoolThursday, Aug. 11 SOFTBALLCalhoun at Sonoraville, 5:30 p.m., The FurnaceGordon Central at Fannin County, 5 p.m., Fannin County High SchoolFriday, Aug. 12SOFTBALLCalhoun at the Dalton tournament, Heritage Point Park, opponents and times to be determinedSaturday, Aug. 13SOFTBALLCalhoun at the Dalton tournament, Heritage Point Park, opponents and times to be determined.Sonoraville vs. Cass at the Dalton tournament, Heritage Point Park, 10 a.m.Sonoraville vs. Kell at the Dalton tournament, Heritage Point Park, 12 p.m.VOLLEYBALLSonoraville at Welcome to the Jungle tournament, times and opponents to be determined, Adairsville High SchoolCalhoun junior varsity at Rockmart Jayvee tournament, times and opponents to be determined, Rockmart High School. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Arrest records from the July 27, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Thurston's Cafe closing, Italian restaurant planned Grand Jury indictments for July 27, 2022 Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 30, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.