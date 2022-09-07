Sports calendar Sep 7, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Sept. 12SOFTBALLCalhoun at LaFayette, 5:30 p.m., LaFayette High SchoolCalhoun Middle School at Rome, 4:30 p.m., Rome High SchoolVOLLEYBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Adairsville, junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m. and varsity game at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun MiddleTuesday, Sept. 13SOFTBALLCalhoun at Dalton, 5:55 p.m., Dalton High SchoolSonoraville at Cedartown, 5:30 p.m., Cedartown High SchoolVOLLEYBALLCalhoun vs. Cartersville and Woodland, 5:30 p.m., The HiveSonoraville vs. Central Carroll at 5:30 p.m. and vs. Northwest High School at 7:30 p.m., Sonoraville Recreation CenterWednesday, Sept. 14FOOTBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Cass, 5 p.m., Phil Reeve StadiumVOLLEYBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Cass, junior varsity match at 4:30 p.m. and varsity match at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun MiddleThursday, Sept. 15SOFTBALLHiram at Calhoun, 5:55 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolSonoraville vs. Cedartown, 5:30 p.m., The FurnaceVOLLEYBALLCalhoun at Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe and North Murray, 6 p.m., Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High SchoolFOOTBALLSonoraille junior varsity at Adairsville, 5 p.m, Adairsville High SchoolFriday, Sept. 16FOOTBALLCalhoun at Sonoraville, 7:30 p.m., The FurnaceSOFTBALLCalhoun at Gordon Lee tournament, times and opponent to be determinedSaturday, Sept. 17CROSS COUNTRYCalhoun boys and girls at the Wire2Wire Invitational, 9 a.m., Dellinger Park in CartersvilleGordon Central boys and girls at the Armuchee Trail Run, boys varsity at 8 and girls varsity race at 8:30 and junior varsity at 9 a.m., Armuchee High SchoolRed Bud Middle School at the General Assembly Meet, 9 a.m., Heritage Middle SchoolSOFTBALLCalhoun at the Gordon Lee tournament, times and opponents to be announcedVOLLEYBALLSonoraville junior varsity at the Southeast tournament, all day, Southeast Whitfield CountyCalhoun Middle School at the Diggin' with the Devils tournament, 8 a.m., Model High SchoolCHEER COMPETITIONCalhoun at North Forsyth, 9 a.m., North Forsyth High School Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Weekend packed with events Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for September 3, 2022 Arrest records from the August 31, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Tesla superchargers coming to Buc-ee's Calhoun gets comeback road win over Creekview Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.