Monday, Dec. 20

BASKETBALL

Gordon Central vs. Murray County at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, 4 p.m., North Murray High

Calhoun girls at North Murray Mistletoe Tournament, TBA, North Murray High

Tuesday, Dec. 21

BASKETBALL

Gordon Central vs. Ringgold at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, 4 p.m., North Murray High

Calhoun girls at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, TBA, North Murray High 

WRESTLING

Calhoun at Hillgrove Hawk Invitational, 9 a.m., Hillgrove High School

Wednesday, Dec. 22

BASKETBALL

Calhoun vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., The Hive

Calhoun girls at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, TBA, North Murray High School

Gordon Central vs. North Murray, 7:30 p.m., North Murray High

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you