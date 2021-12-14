Sports Calendar Sports calendar Mike Tenney MTenney@CalhounTimes.com Mike Tenney Sports Editor Author email Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Dec. 20BASKETBALLGordon Central vs. Murray County at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, 4 p.m., North Murray HighCalhoun girls at North Murray Mistletoe Tournament, TBA, North Murray HighTuesday, Dec. 21BASKETBALLGordon Central vs. Ringgold at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, 4 p.m., North Murray HighCalhoun girls at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, TBA, North Murray High WRESTLINGCalhoun at Hillgrove Hawk Invitational, 9 a.m., Hillgrove High SchoolWednesday, Dec. 22BASKETBALLCalhoun vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., The HiveCalhoun girls at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, TBA, North Murray High SchoolGordon Central vs. North Murray, 7:30 p.m., North Murray High Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mike Tenney Sports Editor Author email Follow Mike Tenney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now One teen shot, another taken into custody Grand jury list for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 County amends ULDC, ends poultry moratorium Calhoun resident graduates from the Citadel, receives upcoming Army branch assignment Gordon Record, Dec. 11, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.